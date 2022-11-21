The Indiana Hoosiers host Little Rock in their effort to remain undefeated.

The No. 11 ( USA TODAY ) Hoosiers (4-0) cruised past Miami (Ohio) in Indianapolis on Sunday, as Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Jalen Hood-Schifino , Miller Kopp and Malik Reneau also reached double figures.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was in street clothes an hour before tipoff. So were Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway.

The Trojans (2-3) are coming off a 94-91 win over Jackson State (IU's opponent on Friday). DeAntoni Gordon is averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds, while Myron Gardner adds 12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds. Coach Darrell Walker is in his third season.

'He's in a good place': IU freshman CJ Gunn makes winning plays, most of minutes

Moving up the ladder: Trayce Jackson-Davis climbs up career rebounding list

Indiana basketball vs. Little Rock time, TV, radio

Time : 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

TV : BTN

Radio : 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: No. 11 Indiana basketball vs. Little Rock time, TV, radio