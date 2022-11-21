ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner needs donations

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is in need of food and monetary donations this year.

“It’s been going good so far,” David Braun, President of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation. “We have lots of volunteers showing up. Today have a big group of volunteers from Evergy, which is nice to see. Today, the big focus is getting our equipment here, cleaned and ready to go and we are going to collect the donations from the fire stations today too.”

Festival of Trees opens to the public Tuesday

Braun said they are still in need of canned green beans, canned sweet potatoes, boxed dressing, boxed instant potatoes, canned jellied cranberry sauce, canned milk, canned chicken broth, white sugar and brown sugar. Food donations can be brought to Ag Hall, monetary donations can be made at CoreFirst Bank locations.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 2,000 to 3,000 people each year. This year the dinner will be delivered to those who can’t make it to Ag Hall, but people are encouraged to come to Ag hall if possible. Friday, Nov. 18 was the last day to sign up for meal delivery.

A total of 1,600 people signed up to have hot, homemade dinners delivered to their homes on Thanksgiving and more than 1,000 people are expected at Ag Hall.

Braun said they still need volunteers, click here to sign up.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXG4K_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsW5A_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v13Q6_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ut2By_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrkiG_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAEbu_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAJMY_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwDBC_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmCyS_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcGp5_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iacm7_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7qwl_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPQsN_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1yWp_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsMwc_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaImB_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCx8p_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHLyd_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ocIsG_0jIhvRVX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPMSw_0jIhvRVX00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topekans gather for annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topekans spent the day serving others in the community by preparing and providing a hot meal. Volunteers served their neighbors with the annual community Thanksgiving Dinner. The community feast delivers meals and opens the doors of AG Hall to feed anyone who wants a warm meal. This morning, volunteers delivered 1700 […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Around 2,000 dinners served at 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 2,000 dinners were served at the 55th annual TopekaCommunity Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Of that number, around 1,700 meals were delivered to area homes by volunteers, while the other 300 meals were served to people who turned out in person at the Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Grandma Johnson to be honored at Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in the Capital City is honoring the late Pauline “Grandma” Johnson with a ceremony prior to the big dinner. Grandma Johnson started the tradition of the dinner back in 1968 with another Topeka native, Addie Spicer. At the first dinner, they served around 50-75 different meals. Now, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Firefighters spend their Thanksgiving on calls and in the kitchen

TOPEKA (KSNT)- One Topeka fire station is able to make the most out of working on a holiday. At Topeka Fire Department Station #3, the firefighters have been hard at work in the field and in the kitchen. While you’re adding the finishing touches to your thanksgiving dinner and yelling at the game on tv, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

SLI’s Festival of Trees now open in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – SLI’s Festival of Trees is now open in Fairlawn Plaza Mall. SLI has held their Festival of Trees holiday tradition for the Topeka community for 45 years. All proceeds cover the unfunded needs of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Public viewing of the trees, wreaths, and silent auction items at Fairlawn […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘Mayor’s Tree’ to light up downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – City of Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla is set to light up the “Mayor’s Christmas Tree” later this month. Emmy Fischer, a sales and marketing manager with Evergy Plaza, said that the annual tree will be lit up on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The new Downtown Topeka, Inc. President Ashley Gilfillan will […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Nearly 2,000 people visit Topeka Zoo for ‘Dream Night’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo’s “Dream Night” saw nearly 2,000 visitors show up to enjoy the nighttime light display. The Topeka Zoo reports that 1,883 people came out to enjoy the invitation-only event during Zoo Lights. This was an increase from 1,296 visitors last year. Zoo staff adjust the music and lights on Dream […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Turkey Trot brings people from across the nation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People from all parts of the U.S. gathered on Thursday to run for something bigger than themselves. More than 150 people gathered at Forbes Field in Topeka to compete in the Turkey Trot for Heroes. This annual 5k got people out early to honor first responders and veterans who served and are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

12 Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades. KSNT compiled the following list with help from travelks.com to give you the details on some of the most holly-jolly parades in Kansas. See below to find one near you. JCACC Christmas Parade Dubbed “A Classic Christmas” parade, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community. The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr....
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

25 years of Winter Wonderland

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old tradition with over a million lights and stretching two miles long at the Lake Shawnee Campground was missing a very special person this year. Organizer Ron Gwaltney suddenly passed away back in October. Not only did he love putting on the display for families, but he was a crucial part […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka firefighters give cooking safety tips for the holidays

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the holiday season right around the corner, the Topeka Fire Department is giving out tips to stay safe in the kitchen. Just in case a fire sparks during your holiday cooking, TFD says to remember a fire needs three things: heat, oxygen and fuel. The easiest way to stop a fire […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy