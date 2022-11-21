ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, CT

Eyewitness News

State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim. Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Waterbury Police add that they are still trying...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way on I-395

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing a DUI charge after driving the wrong way on I-395, according to state police. Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a wrong-way driver on I-395 in Plainfield Thursday morning. The driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, said police. Troopers...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday. Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police. Meriden police said they...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bloomfield police investigate robbery in liquor store parking lot

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bloomfield are investigating after a victim was robbed and assaulted in a liquor store parking lot. Officers responded to Copaco Liquors on Cottage Grove Road around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday night. A male suspect demanded the victim’s belongings in the parking lot, police said....
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for abandoning premature baby in Mansfield last March

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police charged a man from Hartford after they said he left a premature baby on the hood of a stranger’s car in Mansfield earlier this year. Jorge Grados, 41, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child. Troopers...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police investigating double homicide

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM: Suspected child killer has long criminal record

(WFSB) - While the manhunt continues for the Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter, the I-Team is digging into his criminal history. Christopher Francisquini previously spent time in prison, only to be re-arrested for a crime spree. At the time of Friday’s murder, he was out on a...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

71-year-old man cited for driving the wrong way on Route 8

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was issued an infraction for driving the wrong way on Route 8 in the Torrington/Winsted area. State police said the man was headed south in the northbound lanes near exit 36. Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. The...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
HARTFORD, CT

