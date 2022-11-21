Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing
DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
Times-Online
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later
November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
FOX 21 Online
Thanksgiving Buffet At The DECC Details
DULUTH, Minn. — If you don’t have Thanksgiving plans, you can head over to the DECC and grab a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. This year, ham is on the menu instead of turkey. Organizers say this is because of the national turkey shortage. Plates will also include...
Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M
A modern, hillside home for sale in Duluth offers a private courtyard, sprawling decks and plenty of other places to take in the magnificent Lake Superior views. The 4,155-square-foot home, built on Observation Hill in 1991, features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite floors, warm wood accents and other modernist elements influenced by the designs of prolific local architect David Salmela.
northernnewsnow.com
Second chance to see Christmas City of the North Parade
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - If you missed our coverage of the 2022 Christmas City of the North Parade you’ll get another chance. On Christmas Day, December 25, we’ll be re-airing the full parade coverage. You’ll be able to see it on Northern News Now on KBJR6/NBC...
I Got Passed By A Reindeer Jeep On London Road In Duluth
Add this to the list of things you don't see every day. I was driving over to my sister-in-law's yesterday for my niece's birthday when a jeep came racing past me on I-35 in the tunnels in East Duluth. It was dark in the tunnel, but I did notice something was hanging on the top rack of this Jeep.
Jamrock Cultural Restaurant Leaving Superior, Opening New Downtown Duluth Location
After opening in January, 2021, at their current location on Tower Avenue in Superior Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced they will be leaving Superior to open in a new location Downtown Duluth. While this is bad news for Superior residents who love their unique Caribbean style seafood dishes and Jamaican...
MIX 108
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
MIX 108
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
northernnewsnow.com
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
DELTA, WI -- Those driving around Northwest Wisconsin might stumble upon a small diner that’s built an almost cult-like following over the last 20 years: the Delta Diner. Founder and co-owner Todd Bucher said the diner had humble beginnings. “It’s hard to believe we’re entering our 20th year. It’s...
Diocese of Superior identifies 23 clergy members with 'substantiated' abuse
The Catholic Diocese of Superior in northwestern Wisconsin has released the names of 23 clergy members who have been identified as having "substantiated" allegations of child abuse against them following multiple reviews. James Powers, Bishop of the Diocese of Superior, announced clergy members with credible allegations of child abuse on...
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
northernnewsnow.com
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
DULUTH, MN -- Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is asking for donations to help care for two small puppies who were found taped inside a box left on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post from Animal Allies, a Good Samaritan recently stopped to pick up the box in Saginaw. That’s when they realized the puppies were inside.
Superior diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy
The Catholic Diocese of Superior published names late Tuesday of almost two dozen clergy that it says have had credible claims of sexually abusing minors made against them. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that many of the allegations date back 30 years or more. The diocese said the list stems from three separate reviews of clergy files. It includes priests and other faith leaders who have served with the diocese, including credible allegations at other dioceses outside Wisconsin. The Superior diocese is the latest to publish names of alleged abusers.
