Boise, ID

How To Help Family of Missing Idaho Boy With Christmas

While a lot of families are getting together for the holidays this year, the community and family of Michael Vaughan continue to hold their breath as the search continues for the now 6-year-old. It’s heartbreaking to think about and as a fellow parent, I can’t begin to imagine the pain, suffering, and agony this family is experiencing. A feeling that I imagine is amplified to a painful degree this time of year.
FRUITLAND, ID
Boise And Caldwell Want You To Run on Thanksgiving Morning

Turkey Day is when Idahoans and everyone who loves America celebrate Thanksgiving. Folks have begun preparing their dinners with turkey, potatoes, gravy, and a wide variety of pies. However, in Boise and Caldwell, Idahoans will start their day with a 5k run. The Turkey Day 5K has been a Treasure Valley tradition for over ten years.
CALDWELL, ID
Stunning $1.5 Million Home in Kuna Has Extremely Cozy Master Bathroom

So, I found an awesome country home in Kuna, and not only is it on 15-acres of gorgeous, country land... but just wait until you see the pictures of the master bathroom in this place. Yes, I just said bathroom. Seriously, that’s my favorite part. It looks so incredibly warm and cozy, and I now want a bathroom exactly like this someday.
KUNA, ID
Is Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Tradition Dead in Boise?

We all know that Thanksgiving is about being thankful and showing appreciation for the things we take for granted each year. No matter what, the one thing that we seem to always associate Thanksgiving with is turkey. That delicious bird that so many people devote time to preparing (in endless ways I might add) that I wonder:
BOISE, ID
I’m In Love and It’s With A House In Boise

I think I fell in love, and it's with a home here in Boise. Maybe not the entire house, but once you see the pictures there is a good chance that you'll feel the same. I love the front porch, I love the idea of being able to have a drink on your front porch and being able to have a conversation with the neighbors who are walking by. I love the big front yard and I'm glad there's a big front yard because there's nothing in the back. I just think that being out front is more inviting that behind some big fence in the backyard.
BOISE, ID
7's HERO: Two friends have a special homecoming in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton High School students Ashlynn Walker and Tim Cereghino have been friends since middle school. "He's always in the halls, high-fiving everyone he sees," said Ashlynn Walker. Tim is a freshman at Middleton High School, and he is an amazing kid. His mom says he has...
MIDDLETON, ID
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
BOISE, ID
OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready

Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
MERIDIAN, ID
As ski season nears, most Idaho resorts have opening days set. What’s the snow outlook?

BOISE — Snow is blanketing the Boise Foothills and mountains beyond, but it’s not truly winter in Idaho until ski season begins. Going by that logic, winter officially begins in the Gem State on Saturday. Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area will be Idaho’s first ski resort to open, but it won’t attract anyone from the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here

BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
BOISE, ID
