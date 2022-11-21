Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Related
Everything You Need to Know About Boise’s Magnificent Winter Garden aGlow
One of the Treasure Valley’s favorite holiday traditions returns on Thanksgiving night! The Idaho Botanical Garden is ready to welcome guests to its 26th season of Winter Garden aGlow!. When we visited the Idaho Botanical Garden in mid-September, you could see their team was already hard at work stringing...
How To Help Family of Missing Idaho Boy With Christmas
While a lot of families are getting together for the holidays this year, the community and family of Michael Vaughan continue to hold their breath as the search continues for the now 6-year-old. It’s heartbreaking to think about and as a fellow parent, I can’t begin to imagine the pain, suffering, and agony this family is experiencing. A feeling that I imagine is amplified to a painful degree this time of year.
Candlelight prayer circle to be held for Michael Vaughan on Wednesday
FRUITLAND, Idaho — It's been 10 days since police began searching a home in Fruitland as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Michael "Monkey" Vaughan. The 6-year-old went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. While the community waits for updates on the search, a community...
Interfaith Sanctuary: donations needed ahead of winter season
BOISE, Idaho — As the weather gets colder, many Boiseans are retrieving their winter wear out from the backs of their closets; but for some Boise residents, preparing for the snowy season is not as easy. That is why Interfaith Sanctuary is working to gather coats, hats, gloves, scarves...
Boise And Caldwell Want You To Run on Thanksgiving Morning
Turkey Day is when Idahoans and everyone who loves America celebrate Thanksgiving. Folks have begun preparing their dinners with turkey, potatoes, gravy, and a wide variety of pies. However, in Boise and Caldwell, Idahoans will start their day with a 5k run. The Turkey Day 5K has been a Treasure Valley tradition for over ten years.
Stunning $1.5 Million Home in Kuna Has Extremely Cozy Master Bathroom
So, I found an awesome country home in Kuna, and not only is it on 15-acres of gorgeous, country land... but just wait until you see the pictures of the master bathroom in this place. Yes, I just said bathroom. Seriously, that’s my favorite part. It looks so incredibly warm and cozy, and I now want a bathroom exactly like this someday.
Don’t Take A Sword To Boise Parks To Get Your Christmas Goose
I was thrown off by the thread headline "Buying a goose?" and I was all in. I had no idea that this was even a thing, but I'm totally on board to try. Would you be willing to have a goose for Christmas?. "Odd question for you all. Looking to...
Is Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Tradition Dead in Boise?
We all know that Thanksgiving is about being thankful and showing appreciation for the things we take for granted each year. No matter what, the one thing that we seem to always associate Thanksgiving with is turkey. That delicious bird that so many people devote time to preparing (in endless ways I might add) that I wonder:
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
I’m In Love and It’s With A House In Boise
I think I fell in love, and it's with a home here in Boise. Maybe not the entire house, but once you see the pictures there is a good chance that you'll feel the same. I love the front porch, I love the idea of being able to have a drink on your front porch and being able to have a conversation with the neighbors who are walking by. I love the big front yard and I'm glad there's a big front yard because there's nothing in the back. I just think that being out front is more inviting that behind some big fence in the backyard.
The Maverik Gas Station in Star Features Cool New Wall-to-Wall Idaho Murals [pics]
Picture it: Wyoming, 1928. Reuel Call was a 20-year-old entrepreneur in the making. Call could have pursued a number of industries, but the young visionary had his sights set on commercial fuel. Driven to succeed, the Wyoming native financed his first venture into the retail trade sector with the net...
KTVB
7's HERO: Two friends have a special homecoming in Middleton
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton High School students Ashlynn Walker and Tim Cereghino have been friends since middle school. "He's always in the halls, high-fiving everyone he sees," said Ashlynn Walker. Tim is a freshman at Middleton High School, and he is an amazing kid. His mom says he has...
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
National Go for a Ride Day, Best Scenic Drives in Idaho
The roads aren’t too bad yet, so if you like getting out and going for drives, now is the time to do so before it starts snowing and the roads get too crazy. In fact, today is actually National Go for a Ride Day! National Today says... “Go For...
WATCH: The Greatest Display of Instant Karma in Boise Ever?
We've likely all heard at some point to "always do the right thing even when no one is watching" and despite that, there are still people out there who will continue to test their luck. That brings us to this unfortunate soul who learned this lesson the hard way. In...
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds
Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready
Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
Incredible $2.4 Million Boise Home Includes It’s Own Private Island
YES!! You can own a house in Boise that has an island. This is incredible. This house went on the market a couple of days ago and it's amazing that you can have a house with an island. This house is in Garden City, with 5 bedrooms and it has...
Greater Milwaukee Today
As ski season nears, most Idaho resorts have opening days set. What’s the snow outlook?
BOISE — Snow is blanketing the Boise Foothills and mountains beyond, but it’s not truly winter in Idaho until ski season begins. Going by that logic, winter officially begins in the Gem State on Saturday. Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area will be Idaho’s first ski resort to open, but it won’t attract anyone from the Treasure Valley.
The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here
BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0