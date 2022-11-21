I was interviewed in early November. It was a group of six people with two second years. The second years joined 10 minutes before the official time. The TBD was well run. Everyone chimed in and was able to provide input to the final presentation. I was expecting the 25 minutes to be quite long, but it went by quickly. We did not use up the full 5 minutes for the final presentation so hopefully that would be fine.

