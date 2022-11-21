Read full article on original website
USC Marshall MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Adcom / Virtual
I spoke with Laura Hartman, a member of the Admissions Committee, through Microsoft Teams. This was a blind interview so she was not the person who reviewed my application. Unlike some of the other interviews that I’ve had so far, this one was a little more formal, less conversation outside of the questions being asked. That threw me off a little bit and made me a little more nervous than I was beforehand.
Wharton MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Second-Year Student / Zoom
I was interviewed in early November. It was a group of six people with two second years. The second years joined 10 minutes before the official time. The TBD was well run. Everyone chimed in and was able to provide input to the final presentation. I was expecting the 25 minutes to be quite long, but it went by quickly. We did not use up the full 5 minutes for the final presentation so hopefully that would be fine.
