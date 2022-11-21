ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 10

Related
cbs17

1 shot at Fayetteville car wash hours before Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been shot at a Fayetteville car wash just hours before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday night. Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro woman died in single-vehicle wreck, highway patrol says

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old Goldsboro woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight Thursday. At 12:17 a.m., troopers were called to the 300 block of Perkins Mill Road off of U.S. 70 west of Goldsboro about an overturned vehicle that was on fire, the N.C. Highway Patrol told CBS 17.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Moore Co. man accused of burning church, Bible also charged in bank break-ins, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man accused of setting fire to a church and its Bible also faces charges related to break-ins at two banks, deputies say. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 24-year-old Shane Deante Jones of Eagle Springs faces 14 total counts — including five counts of felony burning of buildings — with more possible.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina police officer allegedly harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
TABOR CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy