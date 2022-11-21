ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
clearadmit.com

Real Humans of the IESE MBA Class of 2024

In this edition of Real Humans: MBA Students, we head to the IESE Business School of the University of Navarra in Barcelona. IESE’s class is comprised of about 350 students and 38 percent are women. Eighty-five percent are international, representing over 50 nationalities. The students’ average age is 29...
Washington Examiner

The liberal arts difference

When I was a student at Stanford, I had some incredible professors and seminars, but these classes were often the exception. More often, I ended up with faculty who put little time into their teaching and it showed. Classes were often disorganized, the professors were disinterested, and this resulted in unengaging academic experiences where my peers and I learned material, but a lot was left to be desired.

Comments / 0

Community Policy