Read full article on original website
Related
clearadmit.com
Wharton MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Second-Year Student / Zoom
I was interviewed in early November. It was a group of six people with two second years. The second years joined 10 minutes before the official time. The TBD was well run. Everyone chimed in and was able to provide input to the final presentation. I was expecting the 25 minutes to be quite long, but it went by quickly. We did not use up the full 5 minutes for the final presentation so hopefully that would be fine.
clearadmit.com
Georgetown McDonough MBA Employment Report: Class of 2022 Earns Record Salaries
The Georgetown University McDonough School of Business employment report shows a successful MBA Class of 2022 that secured record-setting average salaries for the program, reported at $138,552. Ninety-six percent of graduates received a job offer within three months of graduation and 95 percent accepted their offers, which matched last year’s record placement stats.
Comments / 0