Endicott, NY

George F. Johnson Memorial rehabilitation project

By Jim Ehmke
 4 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – An effort is underway to rehab a tribute to one of our area’s great industrialists.

The Endicott Rotary Club is partnering with the Union-Endicott School District to rehabilitate the George F. Johnson Memorial located on Main Street between U-E High School and the district offices.

Johnson was a founder and president of Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company who was famous for his Square Deal set of employee benefits as well as his charitable contributions to the community.

The monument was installed in the late 1940’s and features a statue of Johnson made of steel and coated in brass with a granite platform and seating in front of it.

While the district, which owns the memorial, is contributing to the rehabilitation costs, Endicott Rotary is looking to raise 160 thousand dollars for the project and to create a fund for ongoing maintenance.

Much of the brass coating on the statue has come off and the granite slabs are sinking into the ground.

Endicott Rotary President-Elect Brian Steele says it’s an opportunity to once again thank Johnson for all he did for our area.

“He was the largest employer in Broome County to date, nobody’s ever passed his employment records. He gave back to this community in so many ways. Everybody knows the carousels, the parks. He provided homes for his workers, he provided healthcare. He was one of the first employers to provide an 8 hour workday in shoe manufacturing. That’s monumental, what he gave back to the community as a philanthropist and an employer.”

Steele says the refurbishment is part of an effort to create a new Tiger Park in that area just west of the high school.

He says U-E plans to include an outdoor educational area and incorporate Endicott-Johnson history into the district curriculum.

The hope is to start work in the Spring with a goal of rededicating the monument on Johnson’s birthday next October 14th.

Donations from the public will be matched by the Ralph J. Warner Fund up to $12,500.

To donate, got to endicottrotary.com .

