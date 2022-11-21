ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?

MACON, Ga. — The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose...
MACON, GA
High School Football PRO

Macon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tattnall Square Academy football team will have a game with Stratford Academy on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Single-Pen Tenant Farmhouse, Washington County

This tenant house was probably one of several on what was once a larger farm, later converted to a pine plantation. The photo dates to 2011 but the house was still standing about a year ago. Housing like this was very common in rural counties, well into the 20th century.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Hancock County

SPARTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead after crashing an ATV on Wednesday according to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram. Troopers responded after 11 p.m. to a single crash on Anna Poole Road in Hancock County according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 16-year-old boy was driving the ATV...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
wgxa.tv

Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dies after wreck in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder

The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting

UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. The Bibb Sheriff's Office says the teens stole cars between November 19 and 22. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.
MACON, GA

