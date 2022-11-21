Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMAZ
'They were all about doing things that would service the public': Dublin Motel on historic preservation list
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dudley Motel and Cafe in Dublin is on a statewide list of endangered historic places. Last year the city proposed a park to honor its original owner Herbert Dudley. Hub Dudley Motel and Café served as a refuge for African Americans traveling through Central Georgia....
Warner Robins adopts Robins Air Force Base's sustainability plan, prioritizes housing
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The future of Robins Air Force Base and the surrounding area's housing opportunities became one of the main topics at Monday's Warner Robins City Council meeting. This is the first Robins Air Force Base Sustainability Plan in 18 years. After a year-and-a-half of...
P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?
MACON, Ga. — The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose...
Macon, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tattnall Square Academy football team will have a game with Stratford Academy on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
vanishinggeorgia.com
Single-Pen Tenant Farmhouse, Washington County
This tenant house was probably one of several on what was once a larger farm, later converted to a pine plantation. The photo dates to 2011 but the house was still standing about a year ago. Housing like this was very common in rural counties, well into the 20th century.
Macon man arrested 8 days after leading Twiggs officers on chase
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who ran away from a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week is now in custody. 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown faces more than a dozen charges, according to Twiggs County Chief Deputy Buddy Long. Long says that on November 14, a Twiggs...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/23/22
Bibb deputies continue to investigate what led up to a shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Two people were shot at the Manchester at Wesleyan on Tuesday.
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead after crashing an ATV on Wednesday according to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram. Troopers responded after 11 p.m. to a single crash on Anna Poole Road in Hancock County according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 16-year-old boy was driving the ATV...
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
Henry County Daily Herald
A brother and sister were at Club Q marking one year since they lost their mom to Covid. Then, they were shot
James Slaugh was with his sister and his partner Saturday night at a special place, marking a very important day. It was one year since Slaugh and his sister, Charlene Slaugh, lost their mother to Covid-19. Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 24. These cats and dogs are...
wgxa.tv
Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
Woman dies after wreck in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
WMAZ
Yay in Your Day: Gloria Thaxton at Kroger on Russell Parkway
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As part as our ongoing 'Put Some Yay in Your Day series' we are putting a spotlight on on a Kroger employee in Warner Robins who is sure to put a smile on your face. With every interaction Gloria Thaxton hopes to spread positivity to...
Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder
The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
wgxa.tv
Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting
UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. The Bibb Sheriff's Office says the teens stole cars between November 19 and 22. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.
Comments / 0