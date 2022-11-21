Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support. Secretary for the department, Amanda Norman, says they received lots of community support this past week. “We appreciate all of the love and support we received from the community. A lot of people reached out and said ‘we’re here for y’all.’ Let us know what you need,” said Norman. And according to the Fire Chief Gary Ross, local fire departments stepped up to help if needed.

BEN WHEELER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO