ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bubba’s Fat Burgers in Gilmer provides Thanksgiving feast for community

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - People in Gilmer were treated to a Thanksgiving feast today put on by a local restaurant. Volunteers came together to put on the special Thanksgiving dinner provided by Bubba’s Fat Burgers at the Yamboree grounds in Gilmer. “For the veterans, the senior citizens, the people...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Mistletoe & Magic fundraiser kicks off 44th year of holiday shopping event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event at the Rose Garden Center opens Friday and runs from through Dec. 4. Junior League of Tyler President Jamie Cooper shared how the fundraiser supports over 20 local non-profits like the East Texas Food Bank and the literacy programs for adults.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas law firm gives away 400 turkeys in Gilmer

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - For the third year in a row, the law firm of Goudarzi and Young gave back to their community by handing out turkeys to East Texans free of charge. Cars lined up early this morning to get a bird. Brent Goudarzi said today was a special homecoming since he grew up in Gilmer and is now giving back to his community.
GILMER, TX
CBS19

East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texans gather to build 100 beds for foster children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 community members and their families gathered Wednesday evening to build beds for local and overseas foster children. It’s all for the Grace EmBEDded project which is a ministry of the nonprofit, Pure Religion. We spoke to the president, Tony Black about the goal.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Bubba's Fat Burger Free Dinner

Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support. Secretary for the department, Amanda Norman, says they received lots of community support this past week. “We appreciate all of the love and support we received from the community. A lot of people reached out and said ‘we’re here for y’all.’ Let us know what you need,” said Norman. And according to the Fire Chief Gary Ross, local fire departments stepped up to help if needed.
BEN WHEELER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Holiday shopping tips amidst inflation

Longview ISD has come up with a program that seems to be motivating students at Ned E. Williams Elementary School. There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today.
KLTV

WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Holiday travel in East Texas nearly back to pre-COVID levels

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This holiday season, many are heading to see families by land or by air. With gas prices below three dollars in many places, people are hitting the road. like Tarsha Smith and her family who are traveling from Dallas to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving. “It’s okay...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy