Holiday Eats, Drinks and Entertaining
Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products for your holiday entertaining needs.
ABC 15 News
Limor Suss has some great Black Friday deals and gift ideas
Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. JOANN has great Black Friday deals for the DIY and craft lover. The new Cricut Maker Bundle Blue comes with the ultimate smart cutting machine, mats, vinyls, and markup tools - all you need for virtually any handmade project you can imagine, from 3D art to home decor, jewelry, iron-on projects, and so much more. Exclusively at JOANN, it's on sale from November 23rd through December 8th for $229, down from $329. The Cupixel Acrylic Art Set has everything you need to make and decorate five personalized, custom acrylic paintings. Its "smart trace" technology enables you to paint anything, even your own photos. These are normally $49, but will be on sale for $29.99 from November 23rd through December 7th.
Eater
The Best Holiday Cocktails, According to Eater Editors
In the endless iterating that goes into devising a menu for a holiday dinner, it’s stupidly easy to forget the drinks. There will always be wine and beer, sure, and the cooler is stocked with canned seltzer, but digesting too much information about the best appetizers and flakiest pie recipes means cocktails can fall by the wayside. No longer. Below, find Eater editor-approved recipes for cocktails that will add evermore festive feelings to every holiday gathering.
Holiday Gifts for Home Chefs: Cast Iron Fondue Sets, Smokeless Grills, Wine Decanters & More
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Home chefs: We love them as much as we're in awe of them. Who has the energy? The...
Easy To Prepare Thanksgiving Cocktails
As you’re finalizing those Thanksgiving menus, one thing you can’t forget about is the drinks. D.C. Crenshaw joins us now with some easy to prepare Thanksgiving cocktail recipes. The Calabrian. Glassware: Rocks. Muddled Calabrian or Fresno Pepper. 1.5 oz Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila. .75 oz Licor 43. .75...
ABC 15 News
NextTribe.com has tips for healthy holiday habits
Next Tribe is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. The hectic holiday season is starting in a matter of days, so it's more important than ever to take time to care for yourself. NextTribe.com beauty director Cheryl Kramer Kaye shared some ways to save your sanity-and your looks, while you're at it.
Bocce's Bakery is getting into the holiday spirit with seasonal recipes
Are you a fan of Bocce’s Bakery dog and cat treats? Do you love their seasonal treat offerings? Then you and your pup will want to check out their upcoming collection of holiday inspired treats. And while we may still be getting spooky with their Frankensnacks Biscuits for dogs...
Holiday Drink Recipe - "Jingle Bell Rock-a-Rita"
As much as I love Christmastime, I'm a summer girl at heart, and I always feel a pang of loss when the leaves start turning, the rooftop bars start closing for the season, and the margarita mix is put away until Cinco de Mayo.
thepioneerwoman.com
Ree Drummond's Gift Guide Is Here for All Your Holiday Shopping
Whether you like it or not, we are already in the thick of it—the holiday shopping season, that is! You're making a list and checking it twice, and you realize you have a lot of people to shop for. But hey, don't panic, because our very own Ree Drummond has come to the rescue! She just launched a gift guide on Walmart.com with the top picks from The Pioneer Woman line, and there's something for everyone on your gift list (including yourself, of course!)
Here is the Black Friday shopping survival guide
Millions of people have waited for the one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, Black Friday. Stores will open up with the hottest deals, shoppers will rush the doors, and it can be intimidating for customers and employees. ...
This Mixology Duo is on Sale and Perfect for Holiday Cocktails
Cheers to you — the best host and at-home bartender. The holidays are here and that means it's time to start enjoying some cold-weather drinks. While we're excited about the peppermint mochas, we're also stoked about all the fun seasonal cocktails coming our way. So, if you're a home mixologist, it's time to step up your drink game.
KXAN
Holiday Fun At Electric Shuffle
Electric Shuffle, the concept on a mission to amplify the moments people share together through immersive games, delightful cocktails, immaculate vibes, and stunning spaces, has officially opened its doors in the Rainey Street Historic District across from Hotel Van Zandt – its second location outside of the United Kingdom. Saving shuffleboard from the back of the bar, Electric Shuffle places a contemporary and high-tech spin on the already beloved game of shuffleboard along with beautiful interior design, social atmosphere, and delicious food and cocktail offerings.
KATU.com
Gift Ideas from Pacific Hazelnut
It all started with a batch of hazelnut toffee and a feature in Bon Appetit magazine. Andrew Halls, owner of Pacific Hazelnut, joined us to share more about his local company and some tasty gift ideas. For more information, visit www.pacifichazelnuts.com. You can also follow Pacific Hazelnut on Instagram and Facebook.
lululemon's Black Friday Specials Are Here
Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented leggings that are wildly comfortable and undeniably flattering. It’s why everyone from the suburban mom picking her kids up from school to actual yogis can be seen sporting them.
sheenmagazine.com
Celebrate the gift of giving with Jose Cuervo's Reserva de la Familia + Cristalino
Tis the season to be Jolly and have a glass of Jose Cuervo. The holiday season is about family time and gifting your loved ones with something special. One way to do that is with Jose Cuervo’s Reserva de la Familia + Cristalino. Previously only reserved for the Cuervo family’s most intimate gatherings, this tequila was released to the public in 1995, and a limited number of bottles are produced each year.
The Best Wine for Thanksgiving Dinner? Hear From an Expert
Do you know the best drinks for Thanksgiving and the Holiday’s? Well no fear Jim Laughren a Certified Wine Educator is here. Jim joined The Rick Dayton Show to talk about the best wine to buy for this Thanksgiving.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Food & wine pairing ideas for the holiday season
The holiday season is upon us and everyone is undoubtedly thinking about their menus. Whether you opt for a traditional or an elaborately unique meal, everyone wants an enjoyable gastronomical experience. If you are like me, wine is as important at the dinner table as food. The right wine will enhance the flavors as well as the celebration.
thebiochronicle.com
Top 10 Spring Cocktail Recipes for Every Bartender in 2022
Spring is not far off, so it’s an ideal opportunity to begin shedding your layers of winter wear and hit your inward thaw-out button with a refreshing spring cocktail. From herbal preferences to fruity mixes and some more-we’ve assembled the most infrequently fitting blended beverages to welcome the new months ahead.
