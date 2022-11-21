ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla



Woman left horrified after man orders milk on their first date

A woman has divided opinion by sharing her disgust over a man ordering a glass of milk while on a first date. OK, the first thing to note on this front is that there’s totally nothing wrong with ordering a glass of milk. Sure, it’s not exactly a normal...
Upworthy

Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'

Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone

People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
Tyla

Woman gets partner tattooed on her face after being 'cheated on'

A mother and TikTok user has left viewers baffled after revealing a face tattoo of her partner who allegedly 'cheated' on her. Narally Najm, who says she gets banned from TikTok 'daily', has been keeping fans updated on her life and relationship status after welcoming a son, King, into the world.
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Lefty Graves

Elderly woman insists on eating everyone else’s food when they’re on special diets for food allergies

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by my niece, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My niece and her husband recently took in her widowed mother-in-law to live with them. Her mother-in-law can be somewhat challenging to deal with. She likes to eat everything; if you don’t hide specialty foods, she will also eat those, even if someone else can’t eat regular food.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Tyla

Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared

For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.




