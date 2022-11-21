Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 23)
Last Monday afternoon at 3:38 and 4:46, police worked two felony shopliftings in the 2400 block of North Main. First, an identified 45-year-old white male from the Tyler area entered the store in August of 2022 and again today. The suspect selects an item in a large box, removes one significant thing, re-fills it with a varied selection of other items, and checks out with the deception of one item. Unfortunately, Monday was not the suspect’s lucky day. The cashier had prior sold the same item that the suspect selected today and noticed the box to be much heavier than the box containing the same item sold to an earlier customer. Camera surveillance linked to the incidents show the suspect stole over $5,000 worth of items in August and over $2,500 today. Detectives are preparing the cases for the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
madillrecord.net
Arrest warrant issued for Kingston Alum
Officials with the Durant Police Department reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for Ryan Capps, a former Durant Middle School teacher. Durant police said that Durant Independent School District Superintendent Duane Merideth contacted them that Capps, a male from Kingston, had allegedly been in an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Brandon Mitchell, a Durant police detective verified that an arrest warrant has been issued for Capps. He is facing charges for Child Sexual Abuse and Indecent Proposals to a Child Under 16. Capps is not in custody yet, and the investigation is still underway.
Woman Allegedly Had 1-Year-Old With Her When Arrested On Cocaine Charge
A 32-year-old woman allegedly had a 1-year-old with her when arrested on a cocaine charge over the weekend, deputies alleged in arrest reports. In a separate I-30 traffic stop Monday, a Bogata man was jailed for having a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in his vest. Arrest on I-30 west...
easttexasradio.com
Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
easttexasradio.com
Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help
Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
ketr.org
Hunt County man dies in one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning
In Hunt County, one person died as a result of an early Sunday one-vehicle accident not far from Union Valley. A Texas Department of Public Safety statement says the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276. Officials say a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.
easttexasradio.com
Weekly Road Report
I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound traffic restricted to one lane.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife
A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
KXII.com
Boil advisory in effect for Hugo residents
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Residents in Hugo are under a citywide boil advisory after a watermain break Tuesday. Choctaw County Commissioner Darrell Kerr said a watermain break occurred on Tuesday and was repaired Wednesday morning. The water is back on, but it may take time for the pressure to build...
East Texas woman wanted for criminal trespass, burglary of building, officials say
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is wanted for the charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a building, said authorities. Tammy Kay Crow is wanted out of Wood County. If anyone has seen her they should call the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 903-763-2201 or Wood County Crime Stoppers Texas at […]
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
KXII.com
Court records show landlord’s history of cutting utilities at Sherman, Denison apartments span across country
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After almost a week since Grayson County was on the verge of having hundreds of residents lose power, the city of Sherman and tenants say the landlords have been silent. And records show Apex has operated under several names making answers hard to find. “It’s incredibly...
easttexasradio.com
Murder/Suicide In Choctaw County
Monday morning, witnesses observed Spencer Laine Dillishaw shoot Regina Vargus Dillishaw, 26, and a six-year-old boy in a murder/suicide in Choctaw County. It occurred on Highway 147, about six miles north of U.S. 70 near Sawyer. A semi-truck driver was driving southbound on Highway 147 when he saw Regina and the young boy walking from the car parked on the highway. Spencer made a U-turn in front of the truck, collided, and fired shots. They pronounced the young boy at the scene, Transported Spencer to Choctaw County Memorial and Regina to Paris Regional. Spencer died at the hospital, and they expect Regina to survive.
easttexasradio.com
Winnsboro Band Student In Macy’s Parade
The Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this year will have Logan Foster of Winnsboro ISD involved. He secured a spot with the band and will be playing the clarinet. Festival organizers selected about 185 high school students for the band, which included musicians, color guard members, and dancers. The Macy’s Parade is Thursday at 7:45 pm central time on NBC or streaming on Peacock.
