MN Attorney General Taking Community Input on Proposed Sanford-Fairview Merger
ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is looking to hear from the general public on the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. His office has set up a dedicated form on the Attorney General’s website for people to leave comments about the merger.
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Tuesday that the deleted email accounts of the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel cannot be recovered. Wrigley requested the emails after questions were raised about the renovation of the attorney general's office, a department $2 million over budget. The emails were deleted by Stenehjem's administrative assistant shortly after Stenehjem died suddenly in...
Incumbents and DFLers make a clean sweep of Nov. 8 election
New DFL majorities in House and Senate may open way to much legislation. The red wave of 2022 ran up against a blue tsunami in Minnesota on November 8 as DFL incumbents turned back challenge after challenge from their Republican opponents. In a year when incumbents were expected to be vulnerable because of a downturn in the economy, budget-busting inflation and a rising crime rate, the DFL held onto the offices of Governor, Secretary of State, State Auditor and Attorney General. The party kept its majority in the state House of Representatives and captured the majority in the state Senate.
Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight
Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
5 budget priorities for the DFL in 2023
The DFL shocked election predictors by gaining control of the state Senate to win unified control of the government for the first time in nearly a decade. With a $12 billion surplus and two years to govern, DFL legislators are in an excellent position to pass major investments that will improve Minnesotans’ financial, social and […] The post 5 budget priorities for the DFL in 2023 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
New Minnesota law boosts economic protections for living organ donors
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new Minnesota law prohibits providers of life, disability and long-term care insurance from charging higher premiums or refusing to cover living organ or bone marrow donors because of their donor status. It's a move supporters of the measure say will end unnecessary discrimination by insurance companies and will open the door for more people to give the gift of life."That's one of the number one questions I get asked from potential donors: What happens to my life insurance? What happens if I need to go get disability insurance? Can I go get it or will I be denied...
Minnesota legislators push for gun reform
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
Alicia Kozlowski elected Minnesota’s first non-binary legislator
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
Stearns County Attorney Doesn’t See Anything Good by Legalizing Marijuana in MN
The Minnesota legislature in 2023 will likely look at a bill that would legalize marijuana in the state for recreational use. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says:. "I don't see anything good coming out of making more people potheads. You won't find doctors or anyone...
St. Cloud City Council Agrees to THC Business Ordinance
(KNSI) — After nearly an hour of debate, the St. Cloud City Council Monday night hammered out an ordinance approving where hemp-derived THC products could and could not be sold. The council voted unanimously to allow the sale of THC edibles in commercial areas regardless of the distance between...
St. Cloud Council Member Suggests Moving The MAC
(KNSI) – A city council member wants to explore moving the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. Earlier this month, voters rejected a referendum to upgrade the 50-year-old building and ball fields. Councilwoman Carol Lewis said while she was disappointed in the vote, it may have created an opportunity for...
Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
North Dakota state official accuses Biden Administration of "assault against our oil and gas industry"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral resources says the Biden Administration is intentionally crippling the oil and gas industry. "So the climate change agenda is full on. There is an assault against our oil and gas industry really on every front," said Lynn Helms.
Ramsay Joins ‘Legal Complaint’ Against Former Employer City Of Wichita
DULUTH, Minn. – Newly elected St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay is part of a legal complaint against his former employer, the city of Wichita, claiming internal corruption and cover-ups within city hall and retaliation against him when he was police chief there. According to The Wichita Eagle, Ramsay...
Gov. Walz to introduce Minnesota's turkey as food shelves struggle
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz later today introduces Minnesota's 2022 Thanksgiving turkey to highlight the state's nation-leading turkey production -- but there's also a somber side to the holiday story, with Walz yesterday (Monday) volunteering at a Brooklyn Park food bank. Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O'Toole says Minnesota wrapped up "the hungriest summer in recent memory" and expects fall and winter to be just as challenging. She says "we continue to be in the fight of our lives on this, with the community trying to get through tough times. The tough times are definitely not over."
