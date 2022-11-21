MINNEAPOLIS -- A new Minnesota law prohibits providers of life, disability and long-term care insurance from charging higher premiums or refusing to cover living organ or bone marrow donors because of their donor status. It's a move supporters of the measure say will end unnecessary discrimination by insurance companies and will open the door for more people to give the gift of life."That's one of the number one questions I get asked from potential donors: What happens to my life insurance? What happens if I need to go get disability insurance? Can I go get it or will I be denied...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO