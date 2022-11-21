Read full article on original website
northgwinnettvoice.com
History: Canneries provide evidence of local agricultural community in Sugar Hill
It is hard to imagine today, but the economy of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County in the late 1800s and early 1900s was dominated by agriculture. Our agricultural past as a community is most evident in the lack of old growth trees in the area. Secondary growth forested areas, even along the Chattahoochee River, are prevalent because of the clear-cutting associated with past farming activity. There is even evidence of terracing on National Park Service property just below Buford Dam and behind the Sugar Hill Golf Course. The Sugar Hill of yesterday is a lot different from the Sugar Hill of today.
Crews investigating 'major' gas leak in Acworth, police say
ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth Police Department asked the public to avoid the area between Cemetery Road and Main Street due to a "major" gas leak in the area Wednesday night. Roads were closed in the area as traffic began to get redirected as crews on scene investigated the leak.
accesswdun.com
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
Krog Street Market Owners Bought Atlanta's Iconic 'Plaza Fiesta' & Locals Have Concerns
Buford Highway's iconic Hispanic marketplace, Plaza Fiesta, was recently sold for a price that has yet to be disclosed. The new owners are the Asana Partners, a real estate investment firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The firm also owns Krog Street Market, a trendy food hall and shopping center in Inman Park.
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish Wednesday home fire
No one was hurt Wednesday morning in a Hall County house fire. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire on the 4400 block of Stacey Drive in Oakwood,” said spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. Crews arrived to find the single-story structure with heavy fire...
City of Atlanta, GDOT work to clear out homeless encampment near I-85, Cheshire Bridge
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clear people out of a homeless encampment known as "The Hill" near I-85 and Cheshire Bridge. As many as 100 people had been living there, but there have been some safety concerns with a big fire breaking out there just two weeks ago.
Oconee Enterprise
Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred
Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
secretatlanta.co
Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!
Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
Homeless camp removed weeks after fire destroyed the woods around it
ATLANTA — Weeks after a fire tore through a homeless camp near Buckhead, volunteers say more people were found living in the woods. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was off of Buford Highway and Lenox Road on Monday morning as social workers accompanied teams coming to remove the homeless people living in the area.
Fire destroys Gwinnett home with no working smoke alarms, officials say
LILBURN, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters spent the early morning on Tuesday putting out a large fire at a home in Lilburn. They say it started in the fireplace. Crews responded to the home along the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW just after 1 a.m. They said...
fox5atlanta.com
Athens officials give update on major apartment fire
ATHENS, Ga. - Firefighters who battled a huge structure fire at University Oaks Apartments in Athens have released new details and an update on current conditions. Building M of the multi-family structure located at 2360 West Broad Street went up in flames around 5:27 p.m on Nov. 18. Fourteen units...
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
Whataburger fans, rejoice. The company confirmed that its first metro Atlanta location will open next week. The Kennesaw location will start serving customers on Monday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane. It will only offer drive-thru service with two lanes but plans to open the...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
Lilburn home destroyed after blaze spreads from infrequently used fireplace
A Gwinnett County home was destroyed early Tuesday morning after the homeowner returned from a months-long trip abroad and started a fire in the fireplace which spread into the house, officials said.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Loganville first responders are on the scene of a fire at the Victory Baptist campus
LOGANVILLE, GA (NOV. 21, 2022) – The City of Loganville police and fire personnel are currently on the scene of a fire at the field house on the campus of Victory Baptist. This information was confirmed by Loganville public information officer Robbie Schwartz at 8 p.m. on Monday night.
cityofsugarhill.com
Service Announcement From Waste Management
City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
scoopotp.com
SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER
Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
Atlanta paid to house people in one of DeKalb’s worst apartment complexes
Federal COVID money paid rent in at least 21 of metro area’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’...
'No one wants to take accountability' | Residents complain about property management company, so 11Alive got answers for them
ATLANTA — Many viewers reached out to 11Alive after we ran a story on property management company Progress Residential not paying water bills on time for several customers at the Cascade Parc subdivision. The company, which manages properties - not just utilities, left some residents without water for at...
atlantafi.com
What Grocery Stores Are Open For Thanksgiving 2022? Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Walmart Hours
Do you have the grocery items you need for Turkey Day? With the Thanksgiving holiday here, people are making last-minute trips to Atlanta grocery stores around the clock. But before you go there, you should ask this question: Are they open?. This article will tell you everything you need to...
