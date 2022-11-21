ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

History: Canneries provide evidence of local agricultural community in Sugar Hill

It is hard to imagine today, but the economy of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County in the late 1800s and early 1900s was dominated by agriculture. Our agricultural past as a community is most evident in the lack of old growth trees in the area. Secondary growth forested areas, even along the Chattahoochee River, are prevalent because of the clear-cutting associated with past farming activity. There is even evidence of terracing on National Park Service property just below Buford Dam and behind the Sugar Hill Golf Course. The Sugar Hill of yesterday is a lot different from the Sugar Hill of today.
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M

Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish Wednesday home fire

No one was hurt Wednesday morning in a Hall County house fire. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire on the 4400 block of Stacey Drive in Oakwood,” said spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. Crews arrived to find the single-story structure with heavy fire...
Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred

Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!

Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
Athens officials give update on major apartment fire

ATHENS, Ga. - Firefighters who battled a huge structure fire at University Oaks Apartments in Athens have released new details and an update on current conditions. Building M of the multi-family structure located at 2360 West Broad Street went up in flames around 5:27 p.m on Nov. 18. Fourteen units...
Service Announcement From Waste Management

City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER

Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
