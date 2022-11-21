Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Lifted
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca has finally been lifted and the highway is again open to traffic in each direction. The project was scheduled to be completed earlier this month, but delays forced the detour to be extended. While the 13 1/2...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
mprnews.org
Bringing back the white pine, a foundational American tree
In a forest several miles north of Grand Rapids, Minn., John Pastor places his hands on the trunk of a giant white pine, cranes back his neck and gazes up into its crown, a hundred feet above. "For me, I just get a feeling in my brain and my heart...
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
Kat Kountry 105
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz fills vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday who will fill the vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Jeremy Clinefelter, has been chosen and will replace the Honorable Matthew J. Opat. Clinefelter will be chambered in Preston in Fillmore County. “I am excited to appoint Jeremy...
froggyweb.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 22, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked deer hunters during the last week of the firearms deer season. Hunter numbers were low with the snow and cold weather. Violations for the week included illegal party hunting, failure to register deer, insufficient blaze orange, and operating an unregistered ATV. CO Corey Sura (Baudette...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
KIMT
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota.
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Walz to introduce Minnesota's turkey as food shelves struggle
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz later today introduces Minnesota's 2022 Thanksgiving turkey to highlight the state's nation-leading turkey production -- but there's also a somber side to the holiday story, with Walz yesterday (Monday) volunteering at a Brooklyn Park food bank. Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O'Toole says Minnesota wrapped up "the hungriest summer in recent memory" and expects fall and winter to be just as challenging. She says "we continue to be in the fight of our lives on this, with the community trying to get through tough times. The tough times are definitely not over."
Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes
PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Twin Cities metro
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - People seeking to buy a home in the Minneapolis area need nearly 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford to buy a home, according to new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The analysis says the annual income required to...
minnesotamonthly.com
The List: Minnesota Restaurant Gift Card Deals for the Holidays
Restaurant gift cards make the best gifts. This is the one-stop spot for gift card bargains for the holidays. Buy $25, get $5. Buy $50, get $10. You know the drill. This running list includes local groups, individual eateries, and even some national chains for good measure. Share with your friends and support your local restaurants and small business owners!
