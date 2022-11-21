Read full article on original website
WNDU
19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
WILX-TV
2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township
AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
wlen.com
Man Arrested With Stolen Car and Meth While Visiting Friend in Jail
Jackson, MI – The search for a vehicle stolen out of Jackson didn’t last long, as police found it and the suspect driver in their own parking lot this past weekend. Police said that at about 3:30 PM Sunday, a Jackson County deputy recognized a vehicle parked on the west side of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office building as one recently reported stolen by Jackson police. The deputy ran the vehicle’s plate, confirming it to be stolen.
Man takes deputies on chase from Lansing to Portland, ends with drug arrest
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- A Lansing man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, after leading Clinton County deputies on a long car chase on Sunday evening.
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
WNDU
32-year-old Elkhart woman found
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department has canceled the search for Nancy Brown. She has been found alive, but her condition is unclear at this time. Original Post:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown. She is...
Police need help in theft, assault cases
Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help in three cases this week: one theft case, one assault case, and one person is wanted.
WANE-TV
Police: Woman hit by debris after shots fired; 2 suspects at large
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence has gathered near the intersection of Holton Avenue and Colerick Street Monday night. Numerous police vehicles had a section of Holton Avenue near the intersection blocked off as officers investigated the scene. According to police, debris struck a woman after...
abc57.com
Trafficking Tragedy: Austin's story, how one pill can end a life
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Michiana’s drug problem is affecting local families. Your next-door neighbor, your high school classmate, your family could all be potential victims of the international drug trade. Fentanyl is unlike any other drug problem in modern history. Some researchers have gone as far as calling it...
WWMTCw
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
4 kilos of fentanyl, heroin found in Kalamazoo man’s home, officials say
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo man has been arrested after nearly four kilograms of multiple drugs were seized. The 50-year-old man is accused of possessing and intending to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as possessing four assault rifles, multiple magazines and a stolen handgun, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.
WNDU
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow Park
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a shooting at Ox Bow Park on Monday. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 4:37 p.m. in the 23000 block of County Road 45. First responders on scene found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was then transported to the hospital for treatment.
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male seen in the attached photos in reference to a reported theft on November 20. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661, email at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131
The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Crash In Mason Township (Mason Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Mason Township on Friday night. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office stated that the accident happened on US Highway 12 at around 6:30 p.m.
wrkr.com
One-Chip Challenge Caused Colon Elementary Student To Have Medical Issue
You might say, I'm a bit of a spice nut. I was a regular subscriber to the "Hot Ones" Heatonist Hot Sauce Club for years, and only TWO of those sauces completely broke me. I've eaten raw peppers, and wasabi, all for the sake of science, and learning... can I handle it? (They did burn like hell, but I'm still alive thankfully.)
