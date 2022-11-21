Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Limor Suss has some great Black Friday deals and gift ideas
Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. JOANN has great Black Friday deals for the DIY and craft lover. The new Cricut Maker Bundle Blue comes with the ultimate smart cutting machine, mats, vinyls, and markup tools - all you need for virtually any handmade project you can imagine, from 3D art to home decor, jewelry, iron-on projects, and so much more. Exclusively at JOANN, it's on sale from November 23rd through December 8th for $229, down from $329. The Cupixel Acrylic Art Set has everything you need to make and decorate five personalized, custom acrylic paintings. Its "smart trace" technology enables you to paint anything, even your own photos. These are normally $49, but will be on sale for $29.99 from November 23rd through December 7th.
Pretty 'Candy Cane Mojito' Is the Perfect Boozy Holiday Treat
We can't wait to make a batch of these.
Hotel guest leaves out cookies and a sweet note for the housekeeping staff: 'You deserve a break'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a hotel housekeeper for two long years. Looking back at it now, it's nearly impossible for me to believe I lasted that long. The work was backbreaking and grueling and often more than a little gross.
US Magazine
Cardi B’s Whipshots Releases New Peppermint Flavor in Time for the Holidays: Details
Cardi B is whipping up something special this holiday season. Whipshots, which was launched in December 2021 in partnership with the rapper, now has a new limited-edition peppermint flavor. Whipshots creates vodka-infused whipped cream and is developed by Starco Brands. Their latest festive flavor is an addition to the company’s...
Comments / 0