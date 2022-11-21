Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags apple Wednesday
Kuznetsov tallied an assist and two shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers. Kuznetsov set up Sonny Milano for the game-tying marker late in the third period as the Capitals snapped a four-game skid. While goals have been hard to come by this season (two in 20 games), the 30-year-old has four helpers in his last seven games and could see further improvement with the return of T.J. Oshie to the lineup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
CBS Sports
Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Reaches 30-point mark
Karlsson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken. Karlsson's 30th point of the campaign set up a Timo Meier tally late in the first period. Considering Karlsson had just 35 points in 50 contests last year, getting to 30 points in 22 games this season is a massive uptick in offense for the star defenseman. He's added 70 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while averaging 25:15 of ice time per game -- nearly two minutes more than he saw last season. This is some of the best hockey the 32-year-old has ever played, so enjoy the ride.
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Availability to be determined
Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Adds insurance marker
Karlsson scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The goal snapped a four-game point drought and 11-game goalless skid for the center. Karlsson started the year solid on offense, but he's slipped a bit in November. The center now has five goals, nine assists, 42 shots on net, 15 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 21 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
CBS Sports
Marquiss Spencer: Joins Jets' practice squad
The Jets signed Spencer to their practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Spencer is now slated to operate as one of New York's emergency depth options for the team's defensive line following Tuesday's transaction. The 300-pounder sustained a knee injury during training camp this year and was later let go by Denver with an injury settlement. Spencer's knee issue is now considered a thing of the past given the Jets' willingness to sign him to their practice squad.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Invisible in win Sunday
McKenzie failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Browns in Detroit. McKenzie played 37 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps in the contest, his fewest of the campaign. This was his first game in 2022 during which he's failed to record at least one catch, and he also didn't receive a carry for the first time since Week 6. Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir saw a slight uptick by playing 26 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he also didn't record a catch (and didn't even see a target). For the time being, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are the only Bills wide receivers who can be confidently started in most fantasy formats.
