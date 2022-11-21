Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Discounts 20 Classic Games
Hamster's Arcade Archives series has brought a ton of classic arcade games to Nintendo Switch, including several originally developed by Nintendo. That list includes many fan favorites, including Donkey Kong, Punch-Out!!, and the Mario Bros. arcade game. The Nintendo Switch eShop hosts a lot of sales, but somehow none of these games have ever been discounted. That has now changed, as 20 are currently available for 30% off! For those that have been on the fence about purchasing these games, there's literally never been a better time. The following games normally retail for $7.99 but can now be purchased for $5.59:
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon
A popular Nintendo 3DS game may be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Masahiro Sakurai is best known for the Super Smash Bros. series, and that's partially because that's all he's worked on since 2008 with one exception. In 2012 he, as a director, released Kid Icarus: Uprising, the first game in the Kid Icarus since Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was released in 1991 via the NES. The third and most recent release in the series, it was notably the only game to be made by Project Sora before it was shut down in 2012.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Game Is for N64 Fans
A new Nintendo Switch game is for everyone yearning for that sweet N64 nostalgia. The Nintendo 64 may have not sold as well as some Nintendo systems like the Switch, the 3DS or the Wii, but like every Nintendo console -- except maybe the Wii U -- it has a special place in the heart of many, especially those who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s. As you may know though, games from this era don't hold up that well, and that's because the industry was still learning how to make 3D games. However, despite this, many yearn for the 3D games of this era, particularly 3D platformers, a genre that is now a shadow of what it was during the N64 days.
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Reveals Anime's Release Date in First Trailer
Ayakashi Triangle might be tough to keep up with outside of Japan, but fans will have a new way to explore it soon as the anime has officially revealed its release date together with the debut of its very first trailer! Kentaro Yabuki's original manga started to get an official English language simulpub release together with the other franchises currently running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but things changed as the series continued. As fans might know about the creator, things got pretty spicy pretty quickly and the series has changed platforms quite a bit over its run as a result.
hypebeast.com
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
ComicBook
Dead Island 2 Gameplay Reveal Announced
Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios have announced when the gameplay reveal for Dead Island 2 will be taking place. Earlier this year, Dead Island 2 finally re-emerged after having been announced all the way back in 2014. Planned to launch in early 2023, this new unveiling of the dormant post-apocalyptic game was only done via a CG trailer. And while fans have wondered what Dead Island 2 will look like to play, we now know when we'll see more of the game in action.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
ComicBook
PS5 Fans Surprised With New Quality of Life Update
It looks like PlayStation 5 owners have been surprised with a new update to the console that improves one notable feature. Since the PS5 launched at the end of 2020, PlayStation fans have continued to make it known that Sony has had some additional work to do with the platform's user interface. And while Sony has taken these criticisms to heart and has made small tweaks over time, not all of the PS5's annoyances have gone away. Fortunately, in regard to the "Explore" section of the PS5, it looks like it has now been altered to resemble what was previously seen on PS4.
TechRadar
Sony AU is throwing in a free PS5 with select OLED TVs for Black Friday
If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Sony’s next-gen PlayStation, you might now have your greatest chance! In this hot Black Friday deal, you can grab a PS5 bundle paired with one of Sony’s top TVs at a discount. The Sony A80K OLED TV in its 55- and 65-inch screen sizes comes with a PS5 that's paired with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West, at a price that includes the PS5 bundle at a hefty discount – or totally free!
CNET
Black Friday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Whether you're buying video games for yourself or for your friends and family for the Holidays, Black Friday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together...
ComicBook
New GTA Online Challenge Promises Players a Surprise Reward
GTA Online players have been tasked once again with completing a community challenge in exchange for a reward, but this time, Rockstar Games isn't telling players what they stand to win. Instead, Rockstar teased in the latest GTA Online weekly update that players who partake in The Heist Challenge that's going on starting now will have to accumulate a staggering GTA$2 trillion as a community if they hope to succeed in this year's challenge. Should they be able to do so, players will get a "special reward coming later this year."
The SNES Horror Game You Likely Never Played
The SNES had lots of classic games that are fondly remembered by older gamers and even enjoyed by younger fans of retro gaming. The console gave us some fantastic platformers, RPGs, and fighting games. One thing the SNES generally isn't remembered for, however, is horror games. The graphical and performance...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Becomes Biggest PlayStation Launch Ever
While it was assumed that God of War Ragnarok would be a massive success for PlayStation to close out 2022, it turns out that the game has done better than expected. Since first launching back in 1994, PlayStation has gone on to have a number of successful franchises. The Last of Us, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank, and Gran Turismo are just some of the many big properties that have spawned from PlayStation. And while these franchises are all big in their own right, none of them have ever had a game sell as well at launch as God of War Ragnarok.
ComicBook
New Batman Game Leaked
A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
ComicBook
Days Gone 2 Petition Has Almost 200,000 Signatures
A Days Gone 2 petition from two years ago is closing in on a landmark of 200,000 signatures, showing PlayStation that there is substantial demand for a sequel. Released in 2019, Days Gone from Bend Studio released to a 71 on Metacritic, a decent score but not for first-party PlayStation games which often land anywhere between 85 and 95. That said, despite the game stumbling with critics and suffering a messy launch, it sold very well. Typically, if a game sells very well, especially a new IP, a sequel is a lock, but PlayStation has shown in the past it's willing to pull the plug on games that don't land with critics and so far it looks like Days Gone will be the most recent example of this. And this is where the petition comes into play.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Feature
A fan-favorite feature from previous Mortal Kombat games could be making a return in Mortal Kombat 12. As of this weekend, longtime Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon informed eager fans that developer NetherRealm Studio's next game is either going to be that of Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12. And while we don't yet know which direction the company will go in, assuming that MK12 is next on tap, it sounds like Boon might want to bring back a mode that hasn't been seen in over 15 years.
ZDNet
Save $700 on the Samsung Odyssey Ark before Black Friday
As a gamer, it's hard not to fall in love with the latest and greatest from Samsung: The 55-inch Odyssey Ark. When it first dropped on the market, the device retailed for $3,500. The Odyssey Ark is still one of the hottest monitors out there -- and right now it's on sale for $700 off. Ahead of Black Friday, you can pick it up for only $2,800.
TechRadar
Nintendo Switch OLED is down to a historic low price this Black Friday
The Nintendo Switch OLED has just reached a historic low price over at Smyths Toys in the UK. Smyths Toys' Black Friday 2022 deals are now headlined by its phenomenal Nintendo Switch OLED discount, bringing the console down to just £269.99 (opens in new tab). That beats out Amazon's historic low price for the console in the UK, making it one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals we've ever seen. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Comments / 0