Three people accused of holding teen girl captive ask for same lawyer

The three people accused of holding a North Las Vegas teen captive for more than a year were supposed to appear in court for the first time on Monday.

Instead, an attorney was present to ensure they could all be represented together after the three were released on bail.

Police say the teen's mother, Addy Gonzales, and her grandmother, Maria Pasarin, were arrested for felony child abuse and false imprisonment. A third person in the case, Daniel Omezcua, was also arrested.

KTNV confirmed the teen's mother was employed with the Clark County School District as a family services specialist and had been employed with the district since 2005. She's since been placed on unpaid leave.

The girl was discovered last week when a neighbor saw her climbing out of a second-story window with a rope made out of clothing. She went into a neighbor's backyard asking for food and water and shared that she was only allowed to eat when her mom got home from work.

Neighbors called the police, and when they arrived at the house, they found a bed frame with a sheet inside the room and a bucket filled with human waste.

The girl told police she'd been living that way for at least a year.

The door to the room also had a deadbolt, which required a key on both sides of the door, according to the arrest report obtained by KTNV.

"It's an uneasy feeling, knowing that was going on the whole time," said Jose Culin, a neighbor who spoke with KTNV.

A spokesperson for Clark County issued the following statement:

This is a tragic event and while Clark County cannot comment on the specifics because of confidentiality and ongoing investigations, we are ensuring that, moving forward, all the support that is needed is available and will be provided.



All three suspects are due back in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Feb. 15, 2023.