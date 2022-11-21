Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale For a Few More Days
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Tula’s Brightening Eye Balm Delivers a ‘Fresh Looking Glow’ Thanks To Its Secret Ingredient & It’s 30% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s incredibly easy for eyes to show they’re having a bad day. Whether it’s stress or aging, our undereye area needs extra assistance against its skin aggressors. Luckily, there are plenty of beauty products that deliver that much-needed glow. But this Tula product does a bit more. The Glow & Get It is a cooling and brightening eye balm. This game-changing formula instantly energizes your eyes thanks to its secret ingredient, hyaluronic acid. It also depuffs and improves the look of fine lines...
Tri-City Herald
Top 10 Christmas gifts under $40 your wife will absolutely love
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Christmas is quickly approaching and that means it’s time to start thinking about what gifts to get your loved ones, especially your wife. With Black Friday deals in full swing, now is a great time to get ahead of the holiday rush. If you’re not sure what to buy her, don’t worry. We’ve got plenty of Christmas present ideas that’ll help you show just how much you love and appreciate her.
Tri-City Herald
The best of Black Friday 2022: Score savings up to 80% on tech, home, beauty and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Happy Black Friday! While some people love waking up early and braving the crowds on Black Friday to get their hands on the best deals, others would rather do anything else. Whether you’re a Black Friday pro or a first-time shopper, it can be tough to wade through all the chaos and find the deals that are actually worth it.
Shoppers Call This Serum ‘Liquid Gold’ For Smoothing Frizz, Dry Ends & Flyaways—Shop it For $6
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing quite like putting in the effort to style your hair, only to have it all go to waste as soon as you step outside. August may be flying by, but the humidity will no doubt hang on quite a bit longer—all the more reason to pick up an anti-frizz serum, like the GK Hair Argan Oil, to live out your best summer hair days while you still can. Bonus: It’s currently on sale for the cost of a...
I've been going to Universal Orlando for over 15 years. Here are 7 of my favorite snacks across the property.
From Butterbeer to baked potatoes, here are some of my favorite things to eat at the Florida theme parks after visiting them for over a decade.
25+ Black Friday coffee deals: Keurig, Nespresso, De’Longhi and more
The best Black Friday deals on everything you need to make a good cup of coffee. Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceThese Black Friday deals are the best part of waking up
Comments / 0