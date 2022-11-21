ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

$1 Billion Worth of Meth Found Inside a Shipment of Coconut Water

Hong Kong customs officials intercepted 1.8 metric tons of liquid methamphetamine—the largest meth seizure in the city’s history—hidden inside cartons of coconut water. The shipment, which is thought to have originated in South America and arrived from Mexico en route to Australia, was stopped on Oct. 23 based on intelligence from Australian police officers in Mexico, according to a statement released over the weekend.
americanmilitarynews.com

Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
revealnews.org

US Bans Sugar Imports From Top Dominican Producer Over Forced Labor Allegations

The United States will block shipments of raw sugar from a top Dominican producer with close ties to two wealthy Florida businessmen after finding indications of forced labor at its sprawling Caribbean plantation. Sugar from the Central Romana Corp.’s cane fields feeds into the supply chains of major U.S. brands, including Domino and the Hershey Co.
FLORIDA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Oldest Military Tanks Still In Service

T-34 (1940 – present) Kicking off our list is the Soviet T-34, a medium tank that was introduced to the battlefield in 1940. Dubbed “the finest tank in the world” by German Field Marshal Paul Ludwig Ewald von Kleist following Operation Barbarossa, it proved to be an effective weapon on the Eastern Front.
Washington Examiner

On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays

John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
helihub.com

First Jolly Green II Combat Rescue Helicopter delivered

Defense Contract Management Agency Sikorsky Aircraft delivered the first HH-60W Jolly Green II Combat Rescue Helicopter to the 563rd Rescue Group, here Aug. 11. The HH-60W is the latest upgrade of the Sikorsky H-60 series helicopter designed to replace the Air Force’s current HH-60G inventory. Crewmembers from the 66th Rescue Squadron, or RQS, who will field the advanced rescue helicopter, were on hand for the delivery.
NEVADA STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas trucking company operators accused of hiring undocumented migrants

A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a business associate have been charged with conspiring to hire undocumented migrants to work as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, as well as Alex Lopez, 33, were indicted Thursday on three counts by a federal grand jury in Laredo, Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. They were arraigned Friday.
LAREDO, TX
Phys.org

How a rare plant species could hinder a needed lithium mine

Skyrocketing demand for domestically sourced lithium to meet federal goals for zero-emission technologies has developers planning for the next great mining boon in the Silver State, but a rare wildflower may stymie one proposed project. The site of a proposed lithium mine in western Nevada's Silver Peak Range also happens...
NEVADA STATE
Circleville Herald

Army Vet, Navy Sailor Stopped Gunman At Colorado Gay Club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he ducked to avoid any potential incoming fire, then he moved to try to disarm the shooter. “It’s the reflex. Go! Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don't let no one...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Hill

New York becomes first state to restrict cryptocurrency mining

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Tuesday signed a law temporarily restricting cryptocurrency mining in the state over environmental concerns, making it the first state nationwide to implement such a move. The bill was delivered to the governor on Tuesday after the state legislature passed the measure in June, and The Associated Press reported…
NEW YORK STATE
freightwaves.com

Trade dispute arising over Mexico’s plan to block imports of genetically modified corn

A potential trade conflict for the United States looms as Mexico moves forward with its plan to end U.S. imports of genetically modified (GM) yellow corn starting in 2024. Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa recently sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, asking her to intervene in the Mexican government’s plan to prohibit the importation of the crop.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy