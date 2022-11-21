Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
$1 Billion Worth of Meth Found Inside a Shipment of Coconut Water
Hong Kong customs officials intercepted 1.8 metric tons of liquid methamphetamine—the largest meth seizure in the city’s history—hidden inside cartons of coconut water. The shipment, which is thought to have originated in South America and arrived from Mexico en route to Australia, was stopped on Oct. 23 based on intelligence from Australian police officers in Mexico, according to a statement released over the weekend.
americanmilitarynews.com
Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest
Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online
Nuclear energy in California got a jolt of financial support from the Biden administration on Monday as the US Department of Energy awarded a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric to help extend the life of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant on the central California coast.
revealnews.org
US Bans Sugar Imports From Top Dominican Producer Over Forced Labor Allegations
The United States will block shipments of raw sugar from a top Dominican producer with close ties to two wealthy Florida businessmen after finding indications of forced labor at its sprawling Caribbean plantation. Sugar from the Central Romana Corp.’s cane fields feeds into the supply chains of major U.S. brands, including Domino and the Hershey Co.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Oldest Military Tanks Still In Service
T-34 (1940 – present) Kicking off our list is the Soviet T-34, a medium tank that was introduced to the battlefield in 1940. Dubbed “the finest tank in the world” by German Field Marshal Paul Ludwig Ewald von Kleist following Operation Barbarossa, it proved to be an effective weapon on the Eastern Front.
Eco regulations force massive coal plant to shut down, sparking community uproar
A major utility company announced plans to close a coal-fired power plant in eastern Texas, sparking an uproar in the local community over the potential negative economic impact.
Energy group issues roadmap for House Republicans to boost US energy security
A top energy industry group issued a report for House Republicans to use as a roadmap for energy policy when they take control of the House next year.
Washington Examiner
On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays
John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
helihub.com
First Jolly Green II Combat Rescue Helicopter delivered
Defense Contract Management Agency Sikorsky Aircraft delivered the first HH-60W Jolly Green II Combat Rescue Helicopter to the 563rd Rescue Group, here Aug. 11. The HH-60W is the latest upgrade of the Sikorsky H-60 series helicopter designed to replace the Air Force’s current HH-60G inventory. Crewmembers from the 66th Rescue Squadron, or RQS, who will field the advanced rescue helicopter, were on hand for the delivery.
freightwaves.com
Texas trucking company operators accused of hiring undocumented migrants
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a business associate have been charged with conspiring to hire undocumented migrants to work as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, as well as Alex Lopez, 33, were indicted Thursday on three counts by a federal grand jury in Laredo, Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. They were arraigned Friday.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The 8 Largest Animals In New Hampshire, and Where You’ll Find Them
Discover The 8 Largest Animals In New Hampshire, and Where You'll Find Them. We weren’t surprised by seeing the moose at the top of the list, but the butterfly and salamander were a surprise. Here are eight of the largest Animals In New Hampshire, measured by weight or height/length.
Phys.org
How a rare plant species could hinder a needed lithium mine
Skyrocketing demand for domestically sourced lithium to meet federal goals for zero-emission technologies has developers planning for the next great mining boon in the Silver State, but a rare wildflower may stymie one proposed project. The site of a proposed lithium mine in western Nevada's Silver Peak Range also happens...
Army Vet, Navy Sailor Stopped Gunman At Colorado Gay Club
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he ducked to avoid any potential incoming fire, then he moved to try to disarm the shooter. “It’s the reflex. Go! Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don't let no one...
New York becomes first state to restrict cryptocurrency mining
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Tuesday signed a law temporarily restricting cryptocurrency mining in the state over environmental concerns, making it the first state nationwide to implement such a move. The bill was delivered to the governor on Tuesday after the state legislature passed the measure in June, and The Associated Press reported…
Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday...
freightwaves.com
Trade dispute arising over Mexico’s plan to block imports of genetically modified corn
A potential trade conflict for the United States looms as Mexico moves forward with its plan to end U.S. imports of genetically modified (GM) yellow corn starting in 2024. Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa recently sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, asking her to intervene in the Mexican government’s plan to prohibit the importation of the crop.
Comments / 0