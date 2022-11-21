Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
World Cup: US men's team hopes to make Taylor Swift 'proud' in match against England
Ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup match today, the United States men's soccer team has one thing on its mind: Making Taylor Swift proud. The team called out to the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter on Twitter Friday, hours before their 2 p.m. match against England. ...
Tri-City Herald
Scenes, Soul From Saudi Arabia After a World-Famous World Cup Upset
AL HOFUF, Saudi Arabia – Inside what natives refer to as The Kingdom, two hours by taxi from the eastern border of Qatar, there’s a place not far from the World Cup that can also seem like it’s located a world away. Visitors will find a city of 150,000; an agricultural center that claims status as the date capital of the globe; and ancient souks, or bazaars, that peddle everything from spices to gold to handwoven textiles.
Comments / 0