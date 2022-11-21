ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Multiple travel bans and advisories in WNY lifted

By Adam Gorski
 4 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park was lifted as of midnight Monday, Orchard Park police announced.

The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice.

In addition to Orchard Park, the travel bans in the Town and Village of Hamburg, Village of Blasdell, Town of Evans, and Village of Angola were all lifted as of 6 a.m. Monday and replaced with a travel advisory, Erie County officials announced Sunday night.

President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm

The City of Lackawanna and City of Buffalo south of William Street continue to have their travel bans in effect until further notice.

The travel advisories in the following municipalities have also been lifted:

  • Akron
  • Alden
  • Amherst
  • Brant
  • Cheektowaga
  • City of Tonawanda
  • Clarence
  • Concord
  • Collins
  • Farnham
  • Gowanda
  • Grand Island
  • Kenmore
  • Lancaster
  • Newstead
  • North Collins
  • Sardinia
  • Sloan
  • Springville
  • Williamsville

NITTEC is reporting that Route 219 has reopened. In addition to this, Exits 56 and 57 on I-90 have reopened to all except for commercial vehicles.

Orchard Park police said in a release that “travel is difficult in certain areas” and that “many pieces of large construction equipment are working 24 hours a day for the next several days” in order to clear the snow off roads in the area.

Orchard Park led all of western New York with 77 inches of snow dating back to the start of the snowstorm on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Related
CBS Denver

Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal

A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Gas station overhang collapses from snow in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
WEST SENECA, NY
WETM 18 News

Western New York snowstorm sets state record

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week’s snowstorm has set a state record for the amount of snowfall within a 24 hour period, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Sunday. The historic snowstorm made landfall in Western New York on Thursday and dumped snow on the region until Saturday night. The record was for the […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WGNtv.com

Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event

Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Police Call Out New York’s Dumbest Driver [VIDEO]

If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
WEST SENECA, NY
WGRZ TV

Wyoming County man found dead following accident during snow storm

SHELDON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Strykersville man. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Armbrust Road in the Town of Sheldon around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. When they arrived, the discovered the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Perry, Sr. missing.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

