The crypto market keeps getting touchy and challenging for most crypto traders and investors, with the market being hit virtually every week with bad news that sends the price of most altcoins to their weekly lows. Recently, the price action displayed by many altcoins has been problematic as many altcoins battle for survival. The Domino effect of the FTX saga and other huge investors involved has left the market at a standstill as the market is yet to make a major move after previous weeks. Here are the top 3 altcoins that have performed better during the week. (Data from Binance)

1 DAY AGO