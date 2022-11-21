Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Bullish Signal: Whales Add $1B More To Their Holdings
On-chain data shows Ethereum whales have added $1 billion more to their holdings recently, something that could be bullish for the crypto’s price. Ethereum Whales Now Hold 947,940 ETH More In Their Wallets. As per data from the analytics firm Santiment, this jump in the whale holdings is the...
NEWSBTC
Metaverse Coins Decentraland (MANA) And Axie Infinity (AXS) Lose Traction As Flasko (FLSK) Surges
Investors sell currencies that have historically fared highly when a bear market occurs. Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) are excellent illustrations of this theory. Most traders have sold their holdings in these currencies in favor of superior investment alternatives like Flasko, leading to a significant outflow of money from...
NEWSBTC
Aave (AAVE) And Axie Infinity (AXS) Show Downward Trend As Flasko (FLSK) Spikes
Crypto investors carefully watch profitable currencies, especially if they show spectacular growth during trying times. These coins guarantee successful results. But the current downturn in the cryptocurrency market has jeopardized the future development of several currencies. Axie Infinity (AXS) and Aave (AAVE), two former major players, achieved substantial profits, but...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sees Over 7% Gains Amidst Crypto Market Recovery
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently trading at $19.65, an increase from its previous price. The crypto, presently ranked at number 23 on CoinMarketCap, shows signs of life. The 24-hour trading volume of the token stands at $332,995,651. The 24-hour low of ETC stands at $18.20, while the high was at...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Soars 8% In Last 24 Hours Courtesy Of Its Dev’t Activity, NFT Ecosystem Growth
With the use of relationships with parachains, Polkadot will be able to expand its ecosystem’s capabilities and reach new heights. Moonbeam Network and its subsidiary, Moon River, have joined forces with Bifrost recently. There’s hope for Polkadot, and here’s a quick article at how the crypto has been faring:...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Get Rejected As $16,700 Proves Too Strong; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s price is rejected from breaking above $16,700 as this region is too strong for bulls. BTC’s price remains bearish in the high timeframe as most traders and investors remain cautious. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as the price reclaims $16,500...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes to Compete with Top NFT Projects Avalanche and Tezos as NFT Club Prepares for Launch
Big Eyes’ developers plan to launch the token in the top ranks of the cryptocurrency market, and the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace is an integral part of that plan. However, in its rise to the top of the NFT charts, the token will face formidable resistance in Avalanche and Tezos, two popular NFT projects expected to trend soon. Read on to discover how Big Eyes plans to upset these top tokens when it launches.
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Altcoins Performers For The Week – LTC, CRV, ZEC
The crypto market keeps getting touchy and challenging for most crypto traders and investors, with the market being hit virtually every week with bad news that sends the price of most altcoins to their weekly lows. Recently, the price action displayed by many altcoins has been problematic as many altcoins battle for survival. The Domino effect of the FTX saga and other huge investors involved has left the market at a standstill as the market is yet to make a major move after previous weeks. Here are the top 3 altcoins that have performed better during the week. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) Prints Over 16% Gains In The Last 24 Hours
The general cryptocurrency slump left all assets clinging to the support levels to stay afloat. Solana (SOL) was one of the most affected by this movement, deviating from its all-time high of $260.06 to currently trading at $13.75. The total circulating supply of SOL stands at $362,782,994. Also, the 24-hour...
NEWSBTC
SUSHI Latest Feats Are Quite Impressive, But Crypto Must Overcome Rough Terrain
SUSHI has shown strong bullishness, ranking as the most influential project in Avalanche and breaking into the top 10 in Altrank on Polygon. At this time of writing, CoinGecko is estimating a 24% increase in value, which is a 10% increase from where it was. The following is a quick...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off the Bears and Aims for $20,000 By End Of Year, Can It Make It?
Bitcoin remains rangebound, hovering around its yearly lows, with some short timeframe bullish momentum. The cryptocurrency suffered amid the FTX’s collapse and the subsequent contagion, but market participants seem more optimistic about potential profits. As of this writing, Bitcoin has retraced back to yesterday’s highs. The BTC’s price is...
NEWSBTC
As Avalanche (AVAX) And Cosmos (ATOM) Freeze, The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale Announces Huge 100% Bonus
Most of those involved in the cryptocurrency sector know that the most prominent cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has just gone bankrupt. Cryptocurrencies dropped due to Binance pulling out of its agreement to buy FTX because of issues that arose. Some of those coins were Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos (ATOM), with both...
NEWSBTC
Solana Price Prediction: Why Upsides Could Be Limited in SOL
Solana tumbled below the $20 and $15 levels against the US Dollar. SOL price is now recovering, but upsides might be limited above $15 and $17. Sol price traded as low as $10.92 before it recovered a few points against the US Dollar. The price is now trading below $15...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Projects To Invest In 2022 Including One Presale With Big Potential
The crypto market is expanding rapidly. Although the sheer volume of projects makes it difficult to choose the greatest cryptocurrency investment for the future, this is fantastic news for investors. Less than 4% of people on the planet currently own cryptocurrencies. However, due to rapid institutional and consumer adoption, cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Huobi Token (HT) Investors Rush To The Flasko (FLSK) Presale
To reap significant long-term rewards, traders must make wise bets now that the crypto bear market is in full force. Holders of Huobi Token (HT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are beginning to flock to Flasko and, as a result, causing a fall in both currencies. Flasko has been buzzing in...
NEWSBTC
6 Crypto Trends That Are Leading the Industry in 2023
The crypto market is going through a rough time, no one can deny that. There was a good bit of optimism early on in the year, but now investors are a lot more cautious about allocating their money. This applies to both retail investors and institutional investors, as both of these have been hit hard by the crypto winter.
NEWSBTC
Coins Investors Should Consider in December 2022: Stellar (XLM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Doing your research is essential to make an informed decision in the crypto market. High volatility is one of the things that makes cryptocurrency investment risky. Orbeon Protocol, a new crowdfunding platform that has shown excellent results in its first presale stage, is rapidly gaining popularity as an investment option. The project has managed to stay on top due to the great potential it offers investors. With Orbeon Protocol, you can get involved in the development of a project at an early stage and receive a significant return on your investment.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Jumps 10% As Gokhshtein Claims Buterin And Musk Will Work Together For DOGE
Crypto influencer David Gokhshtein has told his nearly 700,00 followers on Twitter that he expects Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and and Elon Musk to join forces to upgrade Dogecoin. The Dogecoin price, possibly triggered by Gokhshtein’s speculation, saw a massive spike of more than 12% at one point in the...
NEWSBTC
A Game-Changer in the Future of NFTs – Booster Marketplace
Following our recently held event “The Circle of Convergence”, we are delighted to announce the launch of our very own ‘Booster Marketplace’, officially live on 17th November 2022. The specially articulated marketplace will both be available on OpenSea and The HyperNation platform. It is a welcoming...
