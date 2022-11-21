ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wanted: Suspect in shooting near Enderly Park neighborhood

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pxp4F_0jIhpaQm00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Surveillance images have been released by CMPD of a suspect who is being sought after exchanging gunfire near Enderly Park.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said gunfire was exchanged and the man in the surveillance images is a suspect in the incident.

No injuries were reported, however, a stray bullet did enter an occupied building, and a bullet also damaged a vehicle that was not occupied, police said.

Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend after shooting outside Gastonia Food Lion: Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing

CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday near S. Tryon Street. According to CMPD, officers were called to an area on S. Tryon Street near Pressley Road for a reported homicide. Few details have been released at this time. Information wasn’t given about victims or...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Molotov cocktail thrown at Lincolnton pregnancy center: FBI

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail at a pregnancy center in June is still being sought, FBI Charlotte said Tuesday. Lincolnton Police responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. June 25th at the Crisis Pregnancy Center at 112 Doctors Park. Surveillance images showed a suspect throwing […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
WCNC

Person fatally shot along South Tryon Street, CMPD reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is dead after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots rang out Tuesday afternoon. CMPD said they responded to South Tryon Street near Yancey Road around 12:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Officer arrived and said they found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. The person, who remains unnamed as of writing, was declared dead by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTAM/WBTFM

Not a Mass Shooting: Why Was CMPD Slow to Inform the Public?

Charlotte Police created unnecessary anxiety on Saturday when there was word of a possible shooter at Southpark Mall. CMPD could have quickly reassured the public that there was NOT an active shooter — but they didn’t.  Instead, with their new shun-the-media policy, cops put out a Tweet that left the public fearing the worst while […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy