NYC ramps up security in wake of synagogue threats, Manhattan BP says

By Hazel Sanchez, Veronica Rosario, Dan Mannarino
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Amid the spike in hate crimes and antisemitic threats, New York City is ramping up security ahead of the busy holiday week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered more state police across the state after two men were arrested Friday for allegedly making threats against New York City synagogues . The NYPD will have most of the boots on the ground protecting the five boroughs, officials said.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said the Jewish community is on edge and is concerned about the overall rise in antisemitic incidents.

“Most communities are welcoming added attention from the NYPD this week,” Levine said.

Authorities are also investigating an attack against a gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen. Last week, a man was caught on surveillance video throwing a brick at the VERS bar window. The suspect allegedly struck again on Saturday night, which is believed to be the third such incident at the bar in a week.

Also over the weekend, a gunman killed five people and injured several others at a Colorado gay club.

Levine joined PIX11 Morning News to discuss the additional security. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NYPD: No known threats to Macy’s parade, but tight security

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is planning tight security around the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the wake of mass shootings elsewhere in the U.S., police said Wednesday, while stressing that there’s no known, credible threat to the famed event itself. The holiday tradition, which draws throngs of participants and spectators, this year comes […]
NYPD commissioner serves up Thanksgiving meals in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took the oath to protect and serve years ago, but on Thanksgiving she was serving in a different way. Sewell served up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings to community members at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School. PIX11 News was the only station there as the commissioner […]
NYC Thanksgiving luncheon honors asylum seekers, migrants

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Dozens of asylum seekers in New York City had their first Thanksgiving meal Thursdays and, thanks to Catholic Charities, they got all the trimmings. The Thanksgiving luncheon in Washington Heights has been going on for over 30 years. This year, the event was devoted to asylum seekers. Robin Mena Mejia, […]
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

QUEENS (PIX11) — A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. The NYPD released video and a picture of the man they say robbed or attempted to rob six locations since Oct. 27, 2022. PIX11 News obtained additional security video of the suspect in action […]
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
Man undresses, tries to rape woman on NYC subway train, police say

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A straphanger took off some of his clothes and allegedly tried to rape a 24-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday. Officers arrested the alleged attacker hours after releasing a surveillance image to the public. Chris Tapia, 23, was taken into custody on charges of attempted rape, […]
Girl, 14, shot in the leg in the Bronx: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was shot in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. She was shot in the leg around 2:20 p.m. near East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue, officials said. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police do not believe the teen was the intended target for […]
Adult Survivor’s Act takes effect in NY on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Thanksgiving Day, the Adult Survivor’s Act takes effect in New York. It creates a one-time, one-year window for adult sexual assault survivors to press charges, regardless of when the crime happened. “We, along with thousands of New Yorkers, give thanks to our lawmakers who have created this one-year look-back period, […]
