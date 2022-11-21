Read full article on original website
Texas bill filed to remove sales tax on diapers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — New legislation filed in advance of the 88th Texas Legislative Session could lead to the removal of sales taxes on diaper products statewide. State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, filed House Bill 199 on Nov. 14, which calls for a sales tax exemption for both child and adult diapers. If passed, the exemption would be an amendment to the state tax code.
8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting
TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don’t hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession. If you haven’t explored these remote small towns, they’re worth a visit. Here are eight of our favorites:. Fredericksburg. Looking...
Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
How Texas Thanksgiving travel numbers compare to the last few years
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is upon us, meaning many will be leaving home to travel to visit family and friends. The American Automobile Association issued its forecast for this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. As many as 4 million Texans will head out on the road or take a...
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport prepared for heavy holiday travel
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) is expecting heavy travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, with the busiest travel days being Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The City of Killeen says there have been five to six flights scheduled each day this week –...
Killeen council members put a moratorium on the Prop A ordinance
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Council members agreed to put a moratorium on the decision until December 6th. This will allow the council time to discuss amendments to the ordinance. About 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of Proposition A, which prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations...
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
Where to find gas for $1.99 this Thanksgiving
KSNF/KODE — The holidays are officially here, and one gas station chain wants to give you the gift of savings. Sheetz, an American chain of convenience stores announced they would be reducing the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The promotion, which began Monday (11/22), lasts for one week only.
Killeen Municipal Court offers warrant forgiveness throughout December
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness throughout the month of December. The City says that citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested, and all warrant fees will be waived. An active warrant list was...
As Black Friday approaches police remind shoppers safety tips
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — While you have your eye on purchasing a big gift this Black Friday, thieves may also be looking at what you just bought. “Any big, large purchases that you do make, take the time to take those home,” says Killeen Police Department spokesperson, Ofelia Miramontez.
Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
Fire damages Harker Heights restaurant
Harker Heights (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant Wednesday morning. The first report of the fire came in at 9:05 a.m. at 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. That is the address of Just Cooking BBQ and More. When firefighters...
Arrest made in Andover Drive shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a Killeen shooting that sent one woman to the hospital. Detectives with Killeen PD’s Criminal Investigation Division presented this case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. A complaint was returned charging 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti with Deadly Conduct Discharges Firearm Towards Habitation, Building, Person.
UMHB’s Kyle King named a Gagliardi Trophy Semifinalist
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, Mary Hardin-Baylor quarterback Kyle King was named one of the 15 semifinalist for the Gagliardi Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division III Football. This come as the senior signal caller has helped lead a high powered Cru offense this...
