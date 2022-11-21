ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Downtown Rock Island parking garage to come down

Demolition of the downtown Rock Island parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is. scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m., according to a city release Wednesday. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after Sunday will be removed at the owner’s expense.
ourquadcities.com

Turkey trotters race on soggy Thanksgiving morning

Turkeys can’t fly, but runners and walkers showed that they can be fast at the 36th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning in downtown Davenport. Approximately 2,400 total entrants participated in the different events, 200-yard, 400-yard, one-mile, 5K and five-mile races. “It’s really awesome seeing how the...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Geneseo small businesses optimistic over holiday sales

GENESEO, Ill. — With holiday shopping underway, local stores in Geneseo are expecting good sales in the 2022 year despite inflation and competition from larger retailers. Local businesses said they order product as early as January to ensure variety and stock is available for customers in the holiday rush.
GENESEO, IL
Sioux City Journal

Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly

Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Need a free T’giving Day dinner?

Jackson Auto Body & Custom Paint wants to make sure nobody in the Quad Cities goes without a festive dinner on Thanksgiving. That’s why they’re giving away turkeys, complete with all the sides to make a perfect holiday meal. Anyone who is interested in receiving a turkey dinner can contact the shop through their Facebook […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
BETTENDORF, IA
97X

“Deck the Downtowns” and Win Prizes When You Hunt for Ornaments

Deck the Downtowns starts today, November 18th, in Davenport, Bettendorf, and Rock Island where you're invited to eat, drink, shop, and be merry!. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a specific holiday ornament in businesses from now until January 1, 2023. Downtown Davenport. "In downtown Davenport, hunt for...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday

Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
97X

Iowa Brewery Releases Limited Edition Stout Aged in Blaum Bros. Bourbon Barrels

One of the great things about my job and the people I choose to work with is that sometimes, I get unsolicited beer recommendations. Just a couple of days ago, Brandon Mavis (Front Street Brewery) texted me to say he was at Nerdspeak Brewery and enjoying a fine Barrel Aged Stout. I'm guessing he was rubbing it in my face, but also I trust Brandon's opinion so I know this is a beer I would enjoy.
CORALVILLE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Marie Osmond coming to Rhythm City Casino

Marie Osmond will perform hits from her celebrated career at Rhythm City Casino on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $50, $60, $70, $80 and $90 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy