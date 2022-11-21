Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Free Thanksgiving meals bring communities together throughout NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission continued its 75-year-old tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving lunch for those in need in the community. On the menu were Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Hundreds of hungry people piled in the doors from 12 pm-1 pm. “All...
WTOL-TV
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
13abc.com
Thanksgiving Meals
Ethan helps cook Thanksgiving meals with MLK Kitchen for the Poor. The MLK Kitchen for the Poor offers a Thanksgiving feast every year for those in need. It's located at 650 Vance Street in Toledo.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Stonebridge Church preparing to serve 2,000 free meals on Thanksgiving in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay church is getting ready to serve the community and continue a Thanksgiving Day tradition of nearly two decades. Once again, the members of Stonebridge Church in Findlay are opening their doors to offer free Thanksgiving meals to the community. This year, members have cooked...
13abc.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - - St. Joan of Arc Parish. 5856 Heatherdowns, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 1501 Monroe St., 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 670 Phillips Ave. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission provides help on a number of levels year-round
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are all kinds of events in our community over the next few days to help those in need. Helping the homeless is a year-round focus at the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission. The mission has been a part of this community for nearly seven decades. What...
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
13abc.com
Dozens of local options in Toledo for Small Business Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Small Business Saturday is almost here and there’s no shortage of local options in Toledo. Downtown Toledo compiled a list of small businesses for shoppers ahead of the unofficial day to support local on Nov. 26. Central Business District. Give the gift of gut health...
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
13abc.com
Turkey Trot to be held in honor of BGSU student killed in September crash
OBERLIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The DRW Family Foundation is holding a Turkey Trot in honor of a BGSU student who was killed in a car accident in September. The Turkey Trot will take place on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning, at the Firelands High School Campus located at 10643 Vermillion Road in Oberlin, Ohio. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. The event will include a 5K family friendly run and a one mile walk/run and will also include refreshments and snacks.
toledo.com
Find Groceries from Around the Globe in Toledo, Ohio
With temperatures cooling and holiday gatherings around the corner, ‘tis the season to enjoy more time in the kitchen. You could cook the same old dishes but why not try something new? Right here in Toledo we have dozens of grocery stores featuring delicious ingredients from around the globe!
13abc.com
Victory Center Gives Away Two-Thousandth Free Wig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donna Meyer was vacationing with her family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when her hair began falling out. At first, she thought bugs were swarming her; later, she realized the tickling feeling was her own hair, detaching from her scalp and floating to the ground. The...
getnews.info
Glass City K9 LLC Explains Why It’s the Premier Dog and Puppy Training Company in Toledo
Toledo, OH – In a website post, Glass City K9 LLC highlighted the qualities that make it the sought-after dog and puppy training agency. The team noted its mission is to keep dogs out of shelters and into family homes. Dog training helps the owner and improves the dog’s quality of life. The team also boasted as a BBB A+ rated company.
13abc.com
Black Friday is upon us, and local businesses are getting ready
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Thanksgiving here, that means Black Friday is upon us. Black Friday is known for long lines and customers raiding store shelves for deals they can only find once a year. Some people in Toledo say they don’t plan on partaking in Black Friday this year....
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo's smart meter installations underway: How will Maumee's water meter woes be avoided?
The city of Toledo says the new meter system will provide customers with the tools they need to manage their accounts. But, Maumee said that, too.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m. The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.
