Bowling Green, OH

13abc.com

Free Thanksgiving meals bring communities together throughout NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission continued its 75-year-old tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving lunch for those in need in the community. On the menu were Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Hundreds of hungry people piled in the doors from 12 pm-1 pm. “All...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Thanksgiving Meals

Ethan helps cook Thanksgiving meals with MLK Kitchen for the Poor. The MLK Kitchen for the Poor offers a Thanksgiving feast every year for those in need. It's located at 650 Vance Street in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - - St. Joan of Arc Parish. 5856 Heatherdowns, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 1501 Monroe St., 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 670 Phillips Ave. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe

OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
OTTOVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Dozens of local options in Toledo for Small Business Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Small Business Saturday is almost here and there’s no shortage of local options in Toledo. Downtown Toledo compiled a list of small businesses for shoppers ahead of the unofficial day to support local on Nov. 26. Central Business District. Give the gift of gut health...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Turkey Trot to be held in honor of BGSU student killed in September crash

OBERLIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The DRW Family Foundation is holding a Turkey Trot in honor of a BGSU student who was killed in a car accident in September. The Turkey Trot will take place on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning, at the Firelands High School Campus located at 10643 Vermillion Road in Oberlin, Ohio. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m. The event will include a 5K family friendly run and a one mile walk/run and will also include refreshments and snacks.
OBERLIN, OH
toledo.com

Find Groceries from Around the Globe in Toledo, Ohio

With temperatures cooling and holiday gatherings around the corner, ‘tis the season to enjoy more time in the kitchen. You could cook the same old dishes but why not try something new? Right here in Toledo we have dozens of grocery stores featuring delicious ingredients from around the globe!
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Victory Center Gives Away Two-Thousandth Free Wig

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donna Meyer was vacationing with her family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when her hair began falling out. At first, she thought bugs were swarming her; later, she realized the tickling feeling was her own hair, detaching from her scalp and floating to the ground. The...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Black Friday is upon us, and local businesses are getting ready

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Thanksgiving here, that means Black Friday is upon us. Black Friday is known for long lines and customers raiding store shelves for deals they can only find once a year. Some people in Toledo say they don’t plan on partaking in Black Friday this year....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m. The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.
MAUMEE, OH

