Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith PD searching for suspect in fraud attempt

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is offering a reward for aid in the search of a financial/identity fraud suspect.

According to a release, a female victim had her purse stolen from her car while on a run in August. Over a month later, a subject appearing to be female and attempting to look like the victim tried withdrawing $5,000 from the victim’s account at First National Bank of Fort Smith.

Police say the bank refused to complete the transaction and notified one of the victim’s family members. The suspect is seen in what appears to be a black Toyota Highlander, but the tags visible in the image below do not return to the vehicle.

If you have any information that can assist in identifying the suspect, please contact us at 479-709-5000. To be considered for a reward of up to $1,000, contact Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

