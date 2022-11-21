Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit News
'He's got it': Lions' Jameson Williams returns to practice, not ready to play yet
Allen Park — Finally, the wait is over. The Detroit Lions announced Monday that first-round draft pick Jameson Williams will begin practicing this week, more than 10 months after he suffered a torn ACL in the College Football Playoff championship game with the University of Alabama. With Williams' return...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
What uniforms the Bills, Lions will wear in Week 12
Detroit Lions (4-6) It is not confirmed by the team, but reportedly the Lions will wear their color rush uniforms. Here is a previous post featuring the combination:
Former JSU Football Player Called up by the Detroit Lions
DETROIT, Mich. (WJTV) – A former Jackson State Tiger is getting called up by his NFL team. James Houston has been added to the Detroit Lions active/injured list according to the team. Houston, who is a linebacker, won SWAC defensive player of the year in 2021.
WILX-TV
In My View: Lions could have a shot Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow the Detroit Lions actually have a somewhat meaningful Thanksgiving Day game, they might not beat the Buffalo Bills, but that team has shown some flaws, and if the Lions do win they could reasonably be expected to beat Jacksonville ten days later. If all that...
NFC North Week 12 power rankings: Lions are on the way up
Try not to panic, but we’re entering the final third of the 2022 NFL season. For the first two thirds of the year, the Minnesota Vikings have run the NFC North division and despite them faltering in Week 11, that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. What could be changing, however, is the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions.
Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field
(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
Lions final injury report for Week 12: 5 regular starters are out
The final injury report for the Detroit Lions for Thursday’s matchup at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills is not good news for the upset-minded Lions. The combination of a physically taxing win over the New York Giants and a short week to recover took its toll. Both starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson, will miss the game with injuries. So will top CB Jeff Okudah, who is out with a brain injury suffered in New York.
MLive.com
Lions expecting Thanksgiving insanity as they seek first 4-game win streak since 2016
ALLEN PARK -- As the Detroit Lions flew home from their win in New York against the Giants, Dan Campbell was already knee-deep in preparations for the short turnaround to Thanksgiving. Then, it hit him. Ford Field was bumping for the team’s last game at Ford Field, a win against...
Lions first injury update for Week 12 has 6 players sitting out
RG Evan Brown (ankle) DE Charles Harris (groin) CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) Okudah will not be able to advance through the concussion protocol in time to play on Thursday. Brown left the win over the Giants with the ankle injury. He was replaced by Dan Skipper, who figures to be next in line if Brown can’t play against Buffalo. Ragnow has been battling through his foot and toe injury all season.
Updating the Lions 2023 draft slots after Week 11 and a look at what those produced recently
Even with the Detroit Lions in the midst of a three-game win streak, the team’s prospects in the 2023 NFL draft keep getting better. The Lions are now 4-6 and on the relevant fringes of the NFC playoff picture. Their own draft slot after Week 11’s conclusion sits at No. 13 overall. Thanks to the Los Angeles Rams’ steep decline, Detroit still has a pick closer to No. 1 overall.
How to watch Lions vs. Bills (11/24/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to get through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. Watch the NFL on...
Lions, fresh off third straight win, already cramming for Bills on Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions haven’t been riding this high for five years. But there’s no time to celebrate their first three-game winning streak since 2017, with the powerful Buffalo Bills coming to town on the shortest week of preparation in the league ahead of Thanksgiving. And...
