Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
WILX-TV

In My View: Lions could have a shot Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wow the Detroit Lions actually have a somewhat meaningful Thanksgiving Day game, they might not beat the Buffalo Bills, but that team has shown some flaws, and if the Lions do win they could reasonably be expected to beat Jacksonville ten days later. If all that...
CBS Detroit

Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation after home game moved to Ford Field

(CBS DETROIT) - After severe weather in western New York moved the Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns game to Detroit, the Bills posted a thank you letter to the Lions.In a letter on its website Tuesday, the Bills announced it was donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. They also sent Tim Hortons coffee and doughnuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field. The team called on the Bills Mafia to follow their lead and donate.In response, the Lions tweeted, "Thanks for sending over the breakfast this morning. See you soon!""In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury report for Week 12: 5 regular starters are out

The final injury report for the Detroit Lions for Thursday’s matchup at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills is not good news for the upset-minded Lions. The combination of a physically taxing win over the New York Giants and a short week to recover took its toll. Both starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson, will miss the game with injuries. So will top CB Jeff Okudah, who is out with a brain injury suffered in New York.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions first injury update for Week 12 has 6 players sitting out

RG Evan Brown (ankle) DE Charles Harris (groin) CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) Okudah will not be able to advance through the concussion protocol in time to play on Thursday. Brown left the win over the Giants with the ankle injury. He was replaced by Dan Skipper, who figures to be next in line if Brown can’t play against Buffalo. Ragnow has been battling through his foot and toe injury all season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updating the Lions 2023 draft slots after Week 11 and a look at what those produced recently

Even with the Detroit Lions in the midst of a three-game win streak, the team’s prospects in the 2023 NFL draft keep getting better. The Lions are now 4-6 and on the relevant fringes of the NFC playoff picture. Their own draft slot after Week 11’s conclusion sits at No. 13 overall. Thanks to the Los Angeles Rams’ steep decline, Detroit still has a pick closer to No. 1 overall.
