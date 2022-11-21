Read full article on original website
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
I-496 through Lansing reopening
After a summer-long project to rebuild I-496 through downtown Lansing, the highway is reopening Tuesday for motorists. Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Aaron Jenkins says that while you’ll be able to drive the length of I-496 again, you won’t be able to take exits for a while along the stretch that’s been under construction.
Lansing police to crack down on unsafe driving through Thanksgiving Weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing will enact a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in an effort to keep streets safe during the Thanksgiving Weekend. Starting Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers will be on patrol seeking out unsafe driving practices - including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted and careless driving, and signs of driving while impaired.
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
Residents gather at Flint Local 432 to share thanks, fellowship over a free Thanksgiving meal
FLINT MI -- Rahshemeer Neal, owner of 810 Smoke LLC, said that he felt a personal calling from God to give back this holiday season. Neal’s good friend, Aramis Nichols, who goes by the stage name DJ Nizo, had a similar idea and reached out to him about hosting a Thanksgiving event. The two set about planning and coordinating what would be a free meal Thursday for families in Flint.
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday
FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
Lansing Police under ‘maximum enforcement period’ over holiday weekend
Food and drinks line the tables at Crunchy's, a bar near Michigan State University campus. For some alumni coming home for Thanksgiving, it's a chance to catch up
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing
"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
Black Santa Experience coming to the Lansing area
The event is happening from noon until 6 p.m. at The Venue inside of the Lansing Mall. The Black Santa Experience will be an inclusive holiday celebration
Flint community gives back to those in need on Thanksgiving
Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Did you know the train that is the inspiration for the Polar Express resides here in Mid-Michigan at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso? In this edition of the TV5 Vault, we go back to 1993 where Mark Lyman introduces us to the Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Locomotive.
Troopers from MSP Flint Post deliver Thanksgiving dinners to Genesee County families
BURTON, MI – On a cold and blustery Monday, two Michigan State Police troopers drove to the Burton home of a woman. They got out of their marked MSP cruisers and knocked on the door, immediately greeted by the sound of a large dog barking at the strangers approaching its home.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 22nd
Learn how to navigate end of year strategies. #sponsoredby American Retirement Advisors. If you're interested in adopting Trixie, contact the Humane Animal Treatment Society. Learn more about elder law. #Sponsoredby the Law Office of Carol Thomas. TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 21. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a...
Advocates for homeless community meet with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local advocates and community members voiced their concerns Tuesday over the fact that homeless people live and sleep in Reutter Park. City Rescue Mission of Lansing reported a 70% increase in homelessness since 2021. Advocates, like Michael Karl, said they won’t back down until homeless people...
Some mid-Michigan homeless services providers at or near capacity
Several mid-Michigan homeless services providers say they’re taking in more clients as high inflation and economic uncertainties continue. Social service agencies heavily rely on financial donations to serve people experiencing homelessness. Businesses such as City Rescue Mission of Lansing and Haven House in East Lansing say that funding is...
Who needs a new furnace? $3.8M Saginaw home rehabilitation program heats up
SAGINAW, MI — Next month, lower-income Saginaw residents can apply to replace or add furnaces to their homes using $3.8 million of Saginaw’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The benefit represents the first part of a three-phase program aimed at supporting owner-occupied housing rehabilitation...
Housing advocates criticize City of Lansing for Kringle Holiday Market
The city of Lansing is facing backlash from advocates for people experiencing homelessness after opening a holiday market at a park where unhoused people commonly gather. The Kringle Holiday Market opened in Reutter Park last week. The pop-up shopping area features several heated sheds for businesses to sell food and trinkets, as well as an ice rink.
Flint firefighters battle structure fire at Forest Park Manor
FLINT, MI -- Flint firefighters on Friday battled a structure fire at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, following reports of a fire with entrapment at Forest Park Manor.
Man donates 100 holiday meals with loan money for dental work
John LaRue took out a personal loan for dental work he needed, but changed his mind last minute using the money to buy 100 turkeys and other food for 100 families to have Thanksgiving dinner.
