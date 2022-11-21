Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
“Heartbeat” of the Hawkeyes Jack Campbell will play his final game at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye fans will say goodbye to one of the greatest players ever to wear the black and gold. Jack Campbell was named one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker in America, but he won’t take credit even for that.
KCRG.com
Iowa to lock up Big Ten title game bid with win over Huskers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa returns to the Big Ten championship game as West champion if it knocks off the Cornhuskers an eighth straight time. The Hawkeyes were 1-3 in conference play a month ago, and a December trip to Indianapolis looked like an impossibility with upstart Illinois reeling off wins. But the Illini have lost three straight, and the Hawkeyes are on the doorstep after four straight wins.
KCRG.com
No LaPorta, Luke Lachey will have to step up in possible Big Ten West clincher
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will be without their top offensive weapon on Friday. Sam LaPorta will be out with a leg injury. His backup, redshirt sophomore Luke Lachey, had five receptions last Saturday against Minnesota, including a fourth quarter grab that set up Drew Stevens’ game-winning field goal.
KCRG.com
2022 state participants Center Point-Urbana and Springville pick up opening night wins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Stormin’ Pointers won a tight contest with Marion, winning on the Wolves’ home floor 47-42. Center Point-Urbana was led in scoring by senior Taylor Reeves, who had a career-high 23. Over in Springville, the Orioles didn’t have much trouble with Ed-Co, winning...
KCRG.com
Linn County man recreates Iowa Civil War battle flag down to every last stitch
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County man spent the last three weeks recreating an Iowa Civil War battle flag to bring to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to re-create the 1862 battle next week. Brandon Jolly re-creates civil war memorabilia including flags, uniforms, etc.; his latest was that of the...
KCRG.com
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The 5K in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque kicked off Thursday morning. At the starting line in Cedar Rapids, a line of kids were excited to begin their sprint in Greene Square.
KCRG.com
Students build ‘Hugelkultur,’ sustainable farming project in Linn County
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit is running an experiment in sustainable farming, one made possible thanks to a group of high schoolers. Tuesday, students with Iowa Big worked in a field in Marion to build a Hugelkultur. “That is a German raised bed,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director...
KCRG.com
Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday
Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
KCRG.com
Annual 'Turkey Trot' takes place in Cedar Rapids
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'. Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong. Updated: 2 hours ago. An unlikely friendship captured people's hearts in...
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
KCRG.com
Good for Thanksgiving travel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on continued nice weather today. A sunny morning will give way to scattered clouds this afternoon with highs generally in the 50s. On Thanksgiving morning, we still expect at least a chance for a few showers or pockets of drizzle. No travel impacts are expected with that weak system as temperatures will be well above freezing. Looking ahead, Friday continues to look alright as does the weekend. The wind will come up some more on Sunday as a system misses us largely to the south, resulting in gusts of 30+ mph possible. The next real chance for meaningful precipitation continues to hold off until next Tuesday or Wednesday. Have a great day and hopefully you have a chance to enjoy the next few days with family and friends.
KCRG.com
A couple of nice days in the holiday weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet and still quite mild weather is on the way for the next little while, before a storm system passes by. Temperatures on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will be quite accommodating for shopping or travel, with highs in the low 50s for most. Nights will feature lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine will be abundant on Friday and the first half of Saturday before more clouds roll in.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community. The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals...
KCRG.com
Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. The mansion’s holiday experience is now open. People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion. It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of...
KCRG.com
Two 4th graders give back to community through school project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday season is a time for giving, and for two fourth graders from St. Pius Elementary School did just that this morning by dropping off a food pantry donation. ”You’re never too young to do anything,” said Eli Wilkin. What started as...
KCRG.com
‘I’m getting my list that I forgot’: last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd Iowa grocery stores
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Julie Rubalcava and three of her grandchildren spent part of the afternoon before Thanksgiving in the Hy-Vee on Edgewood Road in northeast Cedar Rapids. “I have my fresh turkey I ordered and I got to pick that up,” said Rubalcava. Jemma Rubalcava, one of...
KCRG.com
Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses. West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rescue crews are digging through debris for survivors after a deadly earthquake hit Indonesia. Waterloo...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man shares experience of wife with Alzheimer’s while encouraging caregivers to seek support
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Being a caregiver for someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s can be especially challenging over the holidays. Sam McCord of Cedar Rapids is sharing his experience and encouraging other caregivers to seek support. ”We were married 26 years and she was diagnosed with the dementia in...
KCRG.com
Iowa City nonprofit to provide nearly 1,500 families with holiday meals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity’s Food Bank said it plans to provide nearly 1,500 families with the essentials needed for a traditional holiday dinner through its Project Holiday this year. The annual fundraiser provides groceries to make home-cooked, holiday meals. The nonprofit said this year will be the...
KCRG.com
Truth in sentencing: Man sentenced to a 20 year mandatory sentence could get out decades earlier
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids domestic abuse survivor is worried about what might happen if her estranged husband was to get out of prison years earlier than the mandatory sentence he received. In January 2019, Tabitha Brocks was outside of her Cedar Rapids apartment in the early...
Comments / 0