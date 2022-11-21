ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Iowa to lock up Big Ten title game bid with win over Huskers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa returns to the Big Ten championship game as West champion if it knocks off the Cornhuskers an eighth straight time. The Hawkeyes were 1-3 in conference play a month ago, and a December trip to Indianapolis looked like an impossibility with upstart Illinois reeling off wins. But the Illini have lost three straight, and the Hawkeyes are on the doorstep after four straight wins.
LINCOLN, NE
KCRG.com

Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday

Iowa State Patrol reminding people to practice safe driving while traveling during the holidays. The Iowa State Patrol is reminding people to make sure they get to their destination in one piece- urging people to slow down, put down your phone, and don't drive under the influence. Updated: 6 hours...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Annual 'Turkey Trot' takes place in Cedar Rapids

Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'. Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong. Updated: 2 hours ago. An unlikely friendship captured people's hearts in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Good for Thanksgiving travel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on continued nice weather today. A sunny morning will give way to scattered clouds this afternoon with highs generally in the 50s. On Thanksgiving morning, we still expect at least a chance for a few showers or pockets of drizzle. No travel impacts are expected with that weak system as temperatures will be well above freezing. Looking ahead, Friday continues to look alright as does the weekend. The wind will come up some more on Sunday as a system misses us largely to the south, resulting in gusts of 30+ mph possible. The next real chance for meaningful precipitation continues to hold off until next Tuesday or Wednesday. Have a great day and hopefully you have a chance to enjoy the next few days with family and friends.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

A couple of nice days in the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet and still quite mild weather is on the way for the next little while, before a storm system passes by. Temperatures on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will be quite accommodating for shopping or travel, with highs in the low 50s for most. Nights will feature lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunshine will be abundant on Friday and the first half of Saturday before more clouds roll in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community. The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. The mansion’s holiday experience is now open. People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion. It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two 4th graders give back to community through school project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday season is a time for giving, and for two fourth graders from St. Pius Elementary School did just that this morning by dropping off a food pantry donation. ”You’re never too young to do anything,” said Eli Wilkin. What started as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair

West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses. West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday due to a high number of illnesses among students and staff. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rescue crews are digging through debris for survivors after a deadly earthquake hit Indonesia. Waterloo...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City nonprofit to provide nearly 1,500 families with holiday meals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity’s Food Bank said it plans to provide nearly 1,500 families with the essentials needed for a traditional holiday dinner through its Project Holiday this year. The annual fundraiser provides groceries to make home-cooked, holiday meals. The nonprofit said this year will be the...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy