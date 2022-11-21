Read full article on original website
Bartlesville Indian Women's Club Celebrates Native-American Month
The Bartlesville Indian Women's Club Vice-President Carmen Ketchum and Liz Nelson appeared on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program on Wednesday. The ladies reminded listeners and viewers that November is Native American Month and asked any woman with a tribal card to join the club by calling 918-335-2460. The club meets at 601 S Shawnee Ave, Bartlesville on the second Thursday of each month, September - May at 7:00 pm.
Arvest Foundation Supports Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Washington County Sheriff’s Office will have a boost in support for its mission to help those in need this holiday season thanks to a $1,600 grant from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer David Boyer and Arvest Mortgage and Private Banking Manager Sonya Reed presented the check...
The Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers
The Salvation Army in Bartlesville is in need of volunteers to ring the bell for their Red Kettle Drive. Captain Ian Carr tells bartlesville Radio there are about 800 hours worth of slots to fill locally. WWW.RegistertoRing.com will help you find the perfect time and place to ring bells. What...
Salvation Army Serves Thanksgiving Meal Early
The Salvation Army was blessed with a steady group of diners today (Wednesday, November 23) when they served about 300 Thanksgiving meals at their headquarters in Bartlesville. Captain Ian Carr issued an invitation last week for "anyone who is hungry and wants some fellowship" to come by and have lunch....
First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville Presents Advent Musical Moments
You're invited to spend your lunch hour on Wednesdays during Advent at First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville as they present Advent Musical Moments. Kathy Stewart with First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to issue the invitation to one and all. The performances are Wednesday's from12:15 to 12:45pm at 505 South Dewey Avenue.
CITY MATTERS with Trevor Dorsey
Bartlesville City Councilman Trevor Dorsey appeared on CITY MATTERS to wish eveyone a Happy Thanksgiving and a Merry Christmas. Dorsey reminded everyone of the holiday trash schedule:. "Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. However, trash...
Osage Co. Schoolboard Candidate Filling
Candidates for the Board of Education in Osage County school districts can file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday. Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau says the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December...
City of Dewey Kicks Off Christmas With Tree Lighting
Santa Claus is coming to Dewey and he will be listening to all your wishes when he arrives at the Dewey Hotel Museum on Thursday, December 1. But before you talk to Santa, head out to the Lions Park for the Tree Lighting that begins at 6 pm. The Dewey...
Charlie Cartwright Full Interview
Jerry Roberts appeared on Talk of the Town to talk about getting ready to take over as District Three commissioner for Osage Co. Roberts enjoying the retired life for a few years but says why he decided to come out of retirement. Roberts credits sitting commissioner Darren McKinney on being...
Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights Starts This Weekend
Woolaroc Museum & Preserve's annual Wonderland of Lights will begin on the Friday after Thanksgiving with a weekend of food, fun and fantasy. Each Friday through Sunday from this weekend through Christmas, visitors can take a driving tour through the historic ranch between 5 and 9 pm. There are 750,000 lights in this year's Wonderland, which includes a unique lighting of Clyde Lake.
Bracket has been released for the Final Site in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Tournament. OKWU qualified by winning two games in the Bartlesville Bracket, first and second round wins came on Thursday and Saturday last week. The Lady Eagles will face Cumberlands, Kentucky in the quarterfinals on Thursday,...
Bruin Hoops Scrimmage vs. Claremore
Bartlesville High boys’ basketball will have a scrimmage on Tuesday morning at Bruin Field House, and it is open to the public. BHS hosts Claremore at 10:00. This will be the final tune up for the Bruins before they head to Duncanville, Texas following the Thanksgiving holiday. One of...
Huskies Hoops Ready For Tipoff
Pawhuska hoops is only a couple weeks away from getting into action starting practice later than a lot of the competition with all but two players participating in football. Head Coach Jason Snodgrass is in his second year as the head man and says the summer was big for this season.
