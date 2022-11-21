ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Thanksgiving day. Troopers said at 11 a.m., the driver was heading east on Piedmont Golf Course Road when they went off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Meals on Wheels Greenville County uses technology to engage clients

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Meals on Wheels Greenville County is using technology to help its clients feel more connected. The group launched a new initiative that it hopes will connect its clients socially and engage them through games, exercises and activities. It’s all done through a tablet delivered to the clients' doorsteps. The tablet's name? ‘Companion Charlie.’
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to house fire in Anderson County

Officials investigating after body found in Greenville Co. Better ‘longevity and health’: Older workers age 75-and-older increasing. Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bus driver shortage causes route charges in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced bus route schedule changes due to a shortage of drivers. Starting on Nov. 22, South Church and North Church will switch to a Saturday schedule and Crestview and South Liberty will switch to a Saturday schedule starting at 2:30 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings

One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WYFF4.com

Anderson County Sheriff's Office adds drone with more technology to its force

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office recently added a new drone to its force. The agency started using the drone roughly 2 months ago. "The technology on it far surpasses what we've had previously," said Jon Norton, the ACSO's drone unit commander. The sheriff's office also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy