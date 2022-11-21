Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
Related
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Simpsonville leaders shut down residential road, work to improve downtown traffic flow
Simpsonville leaders said they’re working to improve the flow of traffic through the city and they’re closing a popular residential road on Wednesday.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash on Thanksgiving Day in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was involved in a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day morning, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said that the driver was traveling east on Piedmont Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. in a 2000 Toyota Camry. According to...
WYFF4.com
Think before you fry: Upstate fire district offers turkey frying safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy the company of your loved ones and reflect on the gifts we have. Leaders with the Piedmont Park Fire District said they want to make sure this day doesn't get ruined and go up in smoke. It's a day...
One dead after single-vehicle collision in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead.
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver loses control, dies in crash on Thanksgiving day
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Thanksgiving day. Troopers said at 11 a.m., the driver was heading east on Piedmont Golf Course Road when they went off the right side of the road, lost control, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
WYFF4.com
Meals on Wheels Greenville County uses technology to engage clients
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Meals on Wheels Greenville County is using technology to help its clients feel more connected. The group launched a new initiative that it hopes will connect its clients socially and engage them through games, exercises and activities. It’s all done through a tablet delivered to the clients' doorsteps. The tablet's name? ‘Companion Charlie.’
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to house fire in Anderson County
Officials investigating after body found in Greenville Co. Better ‘longevity and health’: Older workers age 75-and-older increasing. Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
FOX Carolina
Bus driver shortage causes route charges in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced bus route schedule changes due to a shortage of drivers. Starting on Nov. 22, South Church and North Church will switch to a Saturday schedule and Crestview and South Liberty will switch to a Saturday schedule starting at 2:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
WLOS.com
Repairs to Montford Avenue bridge to begin Monday; detour information here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is set to begin Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, to repair parts of a bridge on Montford Avenue over Interstate 240 West that was damaged last January. The lift arm of a truck that was passing underneath the bridge caused damage to all six of...
Upstate restaurant holds fundraiser for trooper injured in hit-and-run
Chic-Fil-A in Greenville began a fundraiser Monday to benefit a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper that was injured in a hit-and-run in October.
greenvillejournal.com
A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings
One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
Pedestrian dies weeks after crash in Cherokee Co.
A pedestrian died nearly three weeks after a crash happened in Cherokee County.
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriff's Office adds drone with more technology to its force
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office recently added a new drone to its force. The agency started using the drone roughly 2 months ago. "The technology on it far surpasses what we've had previously," said Jon Norton, the ACSO's drone unit commander. The sheriff's office also...
Comments / 1