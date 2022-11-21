Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with millions hitting the roads
TAMPA, Fla. - Those traveling ahead of Thanksgiving will be out in full force, clogging highways and interstates to get to their holiday destination. If you’re planning to be on the roads today, be prepared for traffic and factor some extra time into your plans, especially here in Florida, where 2.7 million people plan to drive over the next few days, experts said. Orlando was cited as the number one destination for drivers, not just here in the state but across the country.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area leaders release roadmap for local governments to help protect coast against changing weather
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area leaders recently released a roadmap to get governments on the same page to protect our coast and become more resilient to changing weather. The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council released a regional resiliency action plan to lay out dozens of steps to protect people and places over the decades.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area has roadmap to ensure coast is resilient to climate change
Scientists warn the US will become a target of more frequent natural disasters because of climate change. The Tampa Bay area now has a roadmap to make sure our coast is resilient.
fox13news.com
Sometimes live news doesn't go as planned, on Good Day Tampa Bay
It was a beautiful setup, then it all fell apart. Russell Rhodes really knows his Black Friday shopping traditions. Unfortunately, that's not what we were doing. As usual, the weather man (Jim Weber, this time) saved the day.
fox13news.com
Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended state attorney prepares to fight for job at trial next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August. As the two prepare for trial, federal...
fox13news.com
Lawmakers considers changes to 'Resign-to-Run' law
If Ron DeSantis decided to make a presidential run, he would have to resign as Florida's governor under current state law. Some Florida lawmakers, though, said they're considering changes to the state's "Resign-to-Run" law.
fox13news.com
Metropolitan Ministries serving up thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Bay Area families
TAMPA, Fla. - The savory smells of Thanksgiving turkeys and the traditional side dishes were swirling around the Metropolitan Ministries kitchen as volunteers began cooking to feed thousands of families in Tampa Bay. On Thanksgiving morning, the non-profit was up early to prepare those hot meals for those in need....
fox13news.com
Florida lawmakers consider changes to law that would force Gov. DeSantis to resign if he ran for president
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If Ron DeSantis decided to make a presidential run, he would have to resign as Florida's governor under current state law, especially because the presidential term begins in 2024. He would still have two years left to serve as governor. Some state lawmakers, though, said he should...
fox13news.com
DeSantis and Warren head to trial next week
Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August.
Comments / 0