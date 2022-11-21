Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
Dempsey W. McHan III
Dempsey W. McHan III, 43, of Brownsdale, Minn., and formerly of Preston, Minn., died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Preston. Dempsey Willard McHan III was born on September 25, 1979, in Leakesville, Miss., to Dempsey W. McHan II and Mary K. Dunphy. Dempsey lived in Mississippi until age 12 when he moved with his family to Whalan, Minn. He was a 1998 graduate of Lanesboro High School in Lanesboro, Minn. On April 11, 2006, he was united in marriage with Leah Anderson. Dempsey worked in the plumbing and heating industry for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. Dempsey especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Junior Van Gundy
Junior Carl (JC) Van Gundy passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022, at the age of 88, at his farm in Money Creek, surrounded by his family and friends. Born to Carl and Luellen (Olson) Van Gundy on September 14, 1934, at home in rural Houston, Minn., which is known as Skunk Hollow. He was the sixth born of 11 children. He graduated from Houston High School in 1952.
Donald Owen Hegland
Donald Owen Hegland, 90, of Rochester, Minn., died at his home September 28, 2022. Don was born March 2, 1932, to Sigurd and Bergit (Aakhus) Heggland in Erskine, Minn. Don began schooling in a Polk County country school but eventually went on to graduate from Bemidji High School in 1950. In 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served at Fort Leonard Wood and in Korea. Upon returning to the states Don eventually landed in Rochester to be near his sister and her family. His brother-in-law got him an interview at Mayo Clinic where he took a job under Dr. Earl Wood as a recording tech in the Medical Science Building. He remained at the Clinic for over 36 years.
William “Bill” Lloyd Jeffers
William “Bill” Lloyd Jeffers, age 80, of Rushford, Minn., passed away surrounded by family at home after a three-year battle with cancer ,on November 22, 2022. William was born on July 8, 1942, to parents Lloyd and Aletha (Young) Jeffers in Preston, Minn. Bill was raised on a...
