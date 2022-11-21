Donald Owen Hegland, 90, of Rochester, Minn., died at his home September 28, 2022. Don was born March 2, 1932, to Sigurd and Bergit (Aakhus) Heggland in Erskine, Minn. Don began schooling in a Polk County country school but eventually went on to graduate from Bemidji High School in 1950. In 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served at Fort Leonard Wood and in Korea. Upon returning to the states Don eventually landed in Rochester to be near his sister and her family. His brother-in-law got him an interview at Mayo Clinic where he took a job under Dr. Earl Wood as a recording tech in the Medical Science Building. He remained at the Clinic for over 36 years.

