After giving up an early touchdown, the Spring Grove defense took control of the 9-man state semi-final between undefeated teams on Nov. 17 at U. S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. During the 27-6 Lion win against state-ranked No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami, Tysen Grinde logged 198 yards of all-purpose running, including a stunning 76-yard punt return. Despite Elijah Solum completing 12 of 18 passes, the state-ranked No. 3 Lions, for the first time this season, did not have a passing touchdown and gained a season-low 116 aerial yards. But Hunter Holland ran for 124 yards, his sixth 100-plus performance of the year. However, it was Solum (19 carries, 67 yards) who scored all three rushing touchdowns on 14, 2 and 4-yard carries.

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO