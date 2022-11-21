Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Voice of America
German Players Cover Mouths in Team Photo amid World Cup Armband Dispute
Doha — Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their game against Japan for their World Cup Group E on Wednesday as the row over FIFA's threat of sanctions over the "OneLove" armband continued. All Germany players took part in the gesture...
Voice of America
World Cup's Most Valuable Teams: Which Squads Are Worth Most?
England, which is gunning for its second World Cup title, has the most valuable squad in Qatar with Jude Bellingham topping a list of over 800 players, a study has found. Here is a look at how the other major sides compare at the tournament:. Transfer value. According to a...
Voice of America
Migrant Workers Say Their Work Made World Cup Happen
Thousands of migrant workers took pictures of themselves while watching the opening game of the soccer World Cup in Doha, Qatar. They were watching from a special fan zone near the workers’ area outside the city. The area is where hundreds of thousands of Qatar’s low-income workers live. There were two large television screens set up, one inside the stadium and one set up outside for the additional crowds.
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Cause of Death: Migrant Workers & the 2022 Qatar World Cup TRANSCRIPT
1000s of migrant workers died in Qatar building the stadiums and infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup. We take you to Nepal for firsthand accounts from their families who asked Why are no governments companies or organizations taking responsibility?. The Inside Story: Cause of Death, Migrant Workers and the World...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
World Cup: US men's team hopes to make Taylor Swift 'proud' in match against England
Ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup match today, the United States men's soccer team has one thing on its mind: Making Taylor Swift proud. The team called out to the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter on Twitter Friday, hours before their 2 p.m. match against England. ...
World Cup Fans Supporting Iran Protest Have Items Seized: Report
Fans supportive of Iran's government also reportedly harassed those showing their support for the demonstrations against Iran's regime.
Voice of America
Fans Hold On to Hope Despite No African World Cup Wins Yet
Washington — Senegal lost 2-0 to the Netherlands, Tunisia drew against Denmark, as did Morocco against Croatia. No Africa team victories yet, but fans in the United States aren't discouraged. It's early in World Cup play and teams still have chances to win and advance to the next phase.
Voice of America
UN Rights Council Orders Probe of Iran Crackdown on Protests
Geneva, switzerland — The U.N. Human Rights Council on Thursday condemned Iran's repression of peaceful demonstrators following the death of Mahsa Amini and voted to create a high-level investigation into the deadly crackdown. Despite heavy lobbying by Tehran and a last-minute effort by China to undercut the resolution, a...
Voice of America
US Sanctions Iranian Officials Amid Tehran's Ongoing Crackdown on Protests
Washington — The United States on Wednesday targeted three Iranian security officials under human rights-related sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said, citing Tehran's ongoing crackdown on protesters in Kurdish-majority areas. The latest U.S. sanctions since demonstrations broke out nationwide in response to the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
Voice of America
Brazil Dominates World Cup Match Against Serbia
Brazil outclassed Serbia, 2-0, in their World Cup opener on Thursday as Richarlison's second-half goals, including a spectacular overhead kick, propelled the five-time champions to the top of Group G. The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil this year, and...
Voice of America
For Venezuelan Refugees, Journey to US Ends in Costa Rica
Although there are no official figures, authorities in Costa Rica estimate thousands of Venezuelan migrants could be stranded in the Central American country. For VOA News, Donaldo Hernández has the story, narrated by Cristina Caicedo Smit. Camera: Donaldo Hernández.
Russia-Ukraine war live: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
Voice of America
VP Harris in Philippines' Palawan Island in Signal to China
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visited Palawan Island in the Philippines and reaffirmed U.S. support for a U.N. ruling that rejected China's maritime claims in the South China Sea. Harris is in the country as a show of U.S. support for its ally amid Beijing's increasingly assertive stance in the region. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Voice of America
Meta Report: US Military Behind Online Influence Campaign Targeting Central Asia, Middle East
People associated with the U.S. military created fake accounts on more than seven internet services as part of a "coordinated inauthentic" influence operation targeting people in Central Asia and the Middle East, according to Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in its report out this week. Although the...
Russia rains missiles on recaptured Ukrainian city
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Natalia Kristenko’s dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson.
Voice of America
Pakistan Names New Army Chief Amid Political Turmoil
Islamabad — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday nominated the former head of the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, the country’s main intelligence agency, as head of the powerful military amid deepening political turmoil in the country. Officials said Sharif chaired a meeting of his Cabinet to pick General...
Voice of America
At 9-Month Mark of Invasion, Zelenskyy Says Russia Won't 'Break Us'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday in his nightly address, nine months to the day into Russia's full-scale invasion, that the enemy had failed to find a way to "break us, and will not find one," adding the Ukrainian military was holding "key lines" in all directions. He said that...
Voice of America
Turkey Pledges Syria Land Offensive to Fight Kurdish Militants
Turkey’s president says his nation’s military will begin a land operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria ‘at the most convenient time.’ Kurdish separatists have been fighting a decades-long insurgency. There have been global calls for restraint, as Henry Ridgwell reports.
Comments / 0