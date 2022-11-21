This holiday season i want you to ignore the noise coming from people who take the opportunity to be snobs about jellied cranberry sauce. If you love jellied cranberry sauce its probably because you've had it on the table for your holiday meals since you were itty bity. Its nostalgic. Its classic. It might even taste very good to you and yet year and after year we must listen to people mock and degrade this simple yet understated side dish of the holiday season. You can mess up mac and cheese. Burn rolls. Dry out a turkey. These are real disasters that can leave families poinsioned, traumatized, people never cooking in the presence of others again and yet all we need is a can opener. Not having a can opener in the home doesn't hurt or mock other people but we, jellied cranberry sauce fans, still find ourselves at the center of the discourse.

