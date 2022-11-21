Read full article on original website
Voice of America
China’s Lockdown-led Carbon Emissions Drop Short-lived, Experts Say
Berlin — The projected drop in carbon emissions in China because of its slowed economic growth due to pandemic lockdowns –shown in a report released at the recent COP27 – is likely short-lived, experts have told VOA. China’s carbon emissions this year are estimated to drop 0.9%,...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Aesop Opens First China Store In Downtown Shanghai
SHANGHAI — For its first brick-and-mortar retail store in China, Aesop picked a leafy serpentine street called Dongping Road in the former French Concession of downtown Shanghai. Aesop’s in-house design team spent almost a year fine-tuning the store. The two-story, 3,230-square-foot space touts a homely ambiance with locally sourced materials that “pays homage to Chinese craftsmanship,” according to the brand.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Sleek basins that take center stage at the store are made with Guizhou travertine stone,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
Voice of America
Nigeria's Bid to Expand Oil Exploration in its North Raises Concerns
Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari opened the first oil drilling site in the country's north Tuesday, saying it will bring energy security and economic development. The fresh source of oil comes as Nigeria's production ranking has dropped from Africa's top spot due to the theft of oil in the Niger Delta. Nigeria's state oil company said the northern Kolmani fields could hold as much as 1 billion barrels of oil, but analysts question whether locals stand to benefit.
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Cause of Death: Migrant Workers & the 2022 Qatar World Cup TRANSCRIPT
1000s of migrant workers died in Qatar building the stadiums and infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup. We take you to Nepal for firsthand accounts from their families who asked Why are no governments companies or organizations taking responsibility?. The Inside Story: Cause of Death, Migrant Workers and the World...
Voice of America
Nigeria Inaugurates First Oil and Gas Project in North
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria began drilling for oil and gas in the northeast on Tuesday, a first for the African oil giant, which has exploited large deposits in the south for decades and whose production is declining. President Muhammadu Buhari visited the Kolmani field, located in Gombe and Bauchi...
Voice of America
Meta Report: US Military Behind Online Influence Campaign Targeting Central Asia, Middle East
People associated with the U.S. military created fake accounts on more than seven internet services as part of a "coordinated inauthentic" influence operation targeting people in Central Asia and the Middle East, according to Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in its report out this week. Although the...
Russia rains missiles on recaptured Ukrainian city
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Natalia Kristenko’s dead body lay covered in a blanket in the doorway of her apartment building for hours overnight. City workers were at first too overwhelmed to retrieve her as they responded to a deadly barrage of attacks that shook Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson.
Voice of America
Migrant Workers Say Their Work Made World Cup Happen
Thousands of migrant workers took pictures of themselves while watching the opening game of the soccer World Cup in Doha, Qatar. They were watching from a special fan zone near the workers’ area outside the city. The area is where hundreds of thousands of Qatar’s low-income workers live. There were two large television screens set up, one inside the stadium and one set up outside for the additional crowds.
Voice of America
Nepalese Workers Seek Jobs in Qatar, Despite World Cup Death Toll
The 2022 World Cup has highlighted the deaths of thousands of migrant workers in the 12-year buildup to the games. VOA’s Heather Murdock talks to families of the dead in the Dhanusha district of Nepal who say despite the suffering, they will keep working in Qatar. Camera: Yan Boechat.
Voice of America
Chinese Refugees in Italy Wary of Beijing Outposts
Rome — Chinese refugees in Italy, some of whom are dissidents, are increasingly wary of the presence of what appear to be four outposts of Beijing's security apparatus operating without official diplomatic trappings, according to experts. Beijing acknowledges the presence of the so-called "police stations" in Rome, Milan, Florence...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 25
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 9:31 a.m.: The governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region said Friday that hospital patients in the region's recently recaptured main city of Kherson were being evacuated due to constant attacks from Moscow's forces, Agence France-Presse reported.
Voice of America
VP Harris in Philippines' Palawan Island in Signal to China
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visited Palawan Island in the Philippines and reaffirmed U.S. support for a U.N. ruling that rejected China's maritime claims in the South China Sea. Harris is in the country as a show of U.S. support for its ally amid Beijing's increasingly assertive stance in the region. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Voice of America
China's Daily COVID Cases Highest Since Pandemic Began
BEIJING — China's daily COVID cases have climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed Thursday, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving grueling lockdowns and travel restrictions. The numbers are relatively small when compared with China's vast population of 1.4 billion and the...
Fed Meeting Will Dictate Market Moves: Wealth Manager
It’s all about the Fed, says Karim Ahamed, a partner at wealth management firm Cerity Partners. The Federal Reserve’s December meeting will probably determine the direction of financial markets, he said in a conversation with TheStreet. If the Fed indicates its interest rate increases are nearing their end,...
Voice of America
China Reports Another One-Day COVID Case Record, Tightens Curbs
SHANGHAI, china — China on Friday reported another single-day record-high number of COVID-19 infections, as cities across the country enforced measures and curbs to try to control outbreaks. Excluding imported infections, China recorded 32,695 new local COVID-19 cases on Thursday, of which 3,041 were symptomatic and 29,654 were asymptomatic,...
Voice of America
British Economy Worst-Hit in G7, As Brexit and Political Chaos Bite
Britain’s economy will shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023, more than any other in the G-7 group of the world’s richest nations, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, analysts say global economic pressures have been compounded by recent political chaos.
Voice of America
US Backing for Kazakhstan Remains Firm Despite Flawed Election
Washington — The United States reaffirmed Tuesday its support for the independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan despite the findings of international observers that a weekend presidential election fell well short of democratic standards. “We look forward to working with President [Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev and his government to advance our...
