ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Entertainment

Comments / 9

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
TODAY.com

Actor Tim Roth announces death of son Cormac, age 25: 'A gentle soul'

The son of actor Tim Roth has died at age 25, according to the actor and his family. "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer," read a statement sent to NBC News by Tim, his wife Nikki and their son Hunter Roth, Cormac's brother. "He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end."
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66

Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
The Hollywood Reporter

Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (Exclusive)

Anjelica Huston has pirouetted back into the world of John Wick, joining the cast of Ballerina, Lionsgate’s spinoff set in the world of the Keanu Reeves action franchise. Production is already underway on the feature that is being toplined by Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blonde' DP Talks Interpreting Marilyn Monroe's Life Through Experimentation and Excess: "We Were Just Pushing Things"Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' (Exclusive)Chad Stahelski, 'Raising Dion' Writer Leigh Dana Jackson Tackling 'Black Samurai' Movie for Netflix Shay Hatten wrote the script and the plot involves a...
BBC

Ralph Macchio: The Karate Kid on success in his 60s

Trying to catch a fly with chopsticks. In 1984, The Karate Kid, famed for the rigorous training endured by its headbanded hero Daniel LaRusso, was the UK's sixth-biggest film. It took more money than Romancing the Stone, Splash and Oscar best picture winner Terms Of Endearment. USA Today, The Bleacher Report and Vulture named it on lists of the greatest sports films of all time.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans are refusing to sleep on one of Hollywood’s most overlooked stars any longer

Some people may consider Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth as the epitome of Hollywood heartthrobs, however, the internet begs to differ. Some netizens on Twitter are finally taking a stance on the controversial, yet quirky, subject of the most coveted men in Hollywood, and for some fans, it just so happens to be a name that everyone knows, but may not recognize at first sight: James Marsden.
American Entertainment

American Entertainment

Brentwood, TN
336
Followers
0
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

American Entertainment celebrates American entertainment, celebrities, and events. This brand is owned by Outsider Media Network, LLP and acts as a focused outlet that capitalizes on all forms of entertainment, both new and classic. American Entertainment was created by the founders of Outsider.com.

 https://americanentertainment.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy