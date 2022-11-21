Read full article on original website
Before and After the Thru Hike
I thru-hiked the Pacific Crest Trail last summer, from Mexico to Canada. The happiest months of my life were the six months prior. In fact, I spent much of my once-in-a-lifetime hike exhausted, emotional and pushing to get home sooner. Despite what all of the earnest blogs and vlogs on thru-hiking might suggest (or what my earnest brain picked up) I don’t think this was uncommon. It turns out that hiking for five or so months at a time is hard. My brain couldn’t accept that the montages of things going wrong would actually suck once I got out there. It was an adventure after all. The awe would be greater than the struggle.
A Coming of Age, I am a Thru-hiker!
I think you can guess what this post will include. That’s right, I finished a SOBO thru-hike of the AT in 141 days. Starting at the top of Katadhin in Maine and making a continuous footpath all the way down to Springer Mountain in Georgia. This post will be text heavy. I feel that I have a lot to say to summarize my hike. After all, this journey spanned nearly the last 5 months of my life. Before I jump into my last days on trail, I want to say a few things that I feel are important. This will get a bit personal and honestly it was written more to express my feelings than to create content for this blog. Either way, I think it helps to close out this chapter of my life.
The 2022 Gift Guides: A little love of Home
It’s that time. It’s the end of the line and the holiday season to wrap up the year.. Sometimes, it feels like it may never come. But here we are again after a wild, challenging, yet often wonderful, year. Every time we hand-pick our gift guide features, we really try to level up. This year, we’re doing a little more of what we love at home, as traveling has been a little thinner in 2022.
