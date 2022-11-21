I think you can guess what this post will include. That’s right, I finished a SOBO thru-hike of the AT in 141 days. Starting at the top of Katadhin in Maine and making a continuous footpath all the way down to Springer Mountain in Georgia. This post will be text heavy. I feel that I have a lot to say to summarize my hike. After all, this journey spanned nearly the last 5 months of my life. Before I jump into my last days on trail, I want to say a few things that I feel are important. This will get a bit personal and honestly it was written more to express my feelings than to create content for this blog. Either way, I think it helps to close out this chapter of my life.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO