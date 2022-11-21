What are Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin's 10 signature regular-season games?

In 1,000 career games, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has 1,166 points (452 goals, 714 assists).

At first, he was something of a consolation prize.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were going nowhere fast in the 2003-04 season and with a lockout looming, management stripped the team down to the foundation in the name of a rebuilding project.

They wanted the top overall pick that season because it would land them a generational talent in Russian phenom Alex Ovechkin.

But even after they finished with the league’s worst record, they ended up with the second overall selection thanks to the NHL’s draft lottery. Ovechkin wound up being selected by the Washington Capitals at the draft in June of 2004 and built a marvelous legacy with that franchise.

The Penguins “settled” for another Russian by the name of Evgeni Malkin.

Less was known about him, but he was clearly the best option available. And with the legendary Mario Lemieux nearing the end of his nonpareil career, Malkin was seen as Lemieux’s successor as the franchise’s top center.

Fourteen months later, the arithmetic changed dramatically when the Penguins won another draft lottery and selected another center by the name of Sidney Crosby. It was he who replaced Lemieux as the Penguins’ top center (to say nothing of being the face of the franchise).

On Sunday, Malkin appeared in his 1,000th career regular-season game, a 5-3 road win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Here is a selection of his 10 signature regular-season games:

Oct. 24, 2006: Penguins 4, New Jersey Devils 2

Six days after making his NHL debut, Malkin scored a dazzling goal by dancing between Devils defenseman Brad Lukowich and Colin White then tucked a backhand shot past goaltender Martin Brodeur’s left skate at the Mellon Arena. It marked the fourth consecutive game Malkin found the back of the net after debuting. Eventually, he would set the NHL record for consecutive games with a goal to open a career with a streak of six.

Jan. 21, 2008: Washington Capitals 6, Penguins 5 (SO)

The narrative of Malkin being able to step up in the absence of Crosby was born at this time. Three days earlier, Crosby was sidelined by an ankle injury and Malkin responded with two goals an assist, albeit in a losing effort at the Mellon Arena. The most memorable moment of this game came in the first period when Ovechkin tried to line up Malkin for a thunderous hit, only to be flipped into the boards by Malkin, who braced himself for the collision.

Feb. 27, 2009: Penguins 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (OT)

Two burgeoning dynasties crossed paths as the Penguins ventured to Chicago’s United Center to take on the Blackhawks, who were led by 20-year-old forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. With Crosby hobbled by a groin injury, Malkin stepped up and scored the winning goal in overtime. Three and a half months later, the Penguins won the first of three Stanley Cup titles they have claimed this century. By 2010, the Blackhawks won the first of their three championships in the decade.

Oct. 13, 2011: Capitals 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Malkin and Ovechkin spearheaded an effort to raise recovery funds for victims’ families from the devastating plane crash that killed most members of the Yaroslavl Lokomotiv franchise in Russia’s KHL roughly one month prior.

While Ovechkin had a goal in the victory, Malkin had two assists, including a primary helper to set up long-time linemate James Neal for a tying goal on a power-play opportunity late in regulation at Consol Energy Center.

April 7, 2012: Penguins 4, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Malkin’s signature season of 2012 saw him win the Hart Memorial Trophy as MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top scorer. In the season finale at home, he scored his 50th goal against the rival Flyers. To date, Malkin remains the last member of the franchise to reach that plateau.

Nov. 28, 2015: Edmonton Oilers, 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

This game wasn’t particularly important to the Penguins in the grand scheme of things, but it offered arguably the most brilliant goal by Malkin in his career. Hounding Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom into a turnover at Edmonton’s blue line, Malkin took possession of the puck, approached Oilers defenseman Mark Fayne in the right circle and spun to his backhand, elevating a backhander over goaltender Anders Nilsson’s left shoulder. The puck clinked off the crossbar and deflected into the cage, giving fans at Consol Energy Center a moment to remember.

March 8, 2017: Penguins 7, Winnipeg Jets 4

Malkin isn’t averse to mixing it up. In fact, he has the second-most penalty minutes (1,022) in franchise history and likely will surpass former power forward Kevin Stevens’ mark of 1,044 this season. In this contest at the MTS Centre, Jets forward Blake Wheeler challenged Malkin to a fight in response to a big hit Malkin delivered on Wheeler a few weeks prior. Wheeler won the fight by most measures, but if he meant to intimidate the Penguins forward, it didn’t work. Malkin had three points, including the winning goal.

Oct. 17, 2017: Penguins 5, New York Rangers 4

Three-on-three overtime was still a fairly new convention in the autumn of 2017, and few teams were as proficient with all that open ice as the Penguins at that time. Linemate Phil Kessel forced Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh into a turnover then set up Malkin for an easy goal to complete a comeback win at Madison Square Garden.

Jan 11, 2022: Penguins 4, Anaheim Ducks 1

Having labored through a difficult recovery from offseason surgery to his damaged right knee, Malkin, at 35, returned to the lineup and showed he was still capable of being an offensive force with two goals and an assist at Honda Center.

Feb. 15, 2022: Penguins 5, Flyers 4 (OT)

Malkin only recorded one assist in this contest, but it was a pretty substantial one as he set up Crosby for the 500th goal of his career on a power-play opportunity against the hated Flyers at PPG Paints Arena.