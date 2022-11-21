20-year-old hiker vanishes in freezing New Hampshire temperatures, officials say

A 20-year-old hiker vanished in New Hampshire, officials say. Now, searchers need the public’s help.

New Hampshire conservation officers said Emily Sotelo was dropped off the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20, at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia , about 80 miles north of Concord. By 7 p.m., she had not returned.

Sotelo intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume, officers said in a Facebook post from New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief.

Similar routes indicate that Sotelo’s route would have been about 13 to 15 miles , according to All Trails.

The surrounding areas experienced snowfall and frigid temperatures overnight, an AccuWeather radar showed. As of Monday morning, Nov. 21, the temperature was 24 degrees.

Sotelo is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, officers said. She is wearing exercise pants and a brown jacket.

Officers are asking anyone who encountered Sotelo along the route to contact the State Police Dispatch at 603-271-1170.

Hiker who disappeared 10 days ago in Washington national park feared dead, family says

Hiker found dead off-trail six days after going missing in New Jersey woods, cops say

Hunter missing for days in Ozarks national park is found dead, Missouri officials say

Screams for help lead jogger to injured hiker who plunged from cliff, NY cops say

Missing kayaker’s body surfaces in lake after 2-week search, New York police say