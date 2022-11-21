Tribe celebrates 39 years of Restoration in person. Tribal members, family, friends and others gathered Tuesday at Spirit Mountain Casino’s Event Center for their first in-person Restoration celebration since 2019. The day, Nov. 22, is commemorated by many in the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde to remember the signing of the Grand Ronde Restoration Act in 1983. Since then, the tribe has gone from having little money and only five acres of land to operating a successful casino that generates millions in revenue every year, having its hunting and fishing rights restored, and rebuilding tribal institutions and culture. “Restoration was done to restore you,” Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle A. Kennedy said. “The culture in you, the memories and history, so you know what we did, how we lived and how important that is.” (Danielle Harrison/Smoke Signals)

