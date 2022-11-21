ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekday Wrap: Grand Ronde tribes celebrate Restoration, nearby shootings prompt security changes at Portland high school

Tribe celebrates 39 years of Restoration in person. Tribal members, family, friends and others gathered Tuesday at Spirit Mountain Casino’s Event Center for their first in-person Restoration celebration since 2019. The day, Nov. 22, is commemorated by many in the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde to remember the signing of the Grand Ronde Restoration Act in 1983. Since then, the tribe has gone from having little money and only five acres of land to operating a successful casino that generates millions in revenue every year, having its hunting and fishing rights restored, and rebuilding tribal institutions and culture. “Restoration was done to restore you,” Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle A. Kennedy said. “The culture in you, the memories and history, so you know what we did, how we lived and how important that is.” (Danielle Harrison/Smoke Signals)
Weekday Wrap: Holiday travelers beware of mountain snow, OSU team searches for Earth’s oldest ice

Those traveling across Oregon for Thanksgiving will find mostly mellow conditions en route to their destinations, but forecasts look increasingly sketchy for the return trip this weekend if the drive includes the Cascade Range passes. By the time the weekend arrives, snow is expected on Cascade Mountain passes between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. “Our forecast right now — and it is still early so this could change — is showing periods of moderate to heavy snow on Saturday and Sunday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Bonk said. “Right now, Sunday looks to be the more difficult travel day.” (Zach Urness/Statesman Journal)
Pacific University requests hearing to contest potential BOLI fine

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries last month sent Pacific University a notice of its intent to assess the university for up to $843,000 in fines due to complaints from former employees. The university is contesting that decision. The private university based in Forest Grove on Nov. 14 requested...
Salem officer found justified in firing shots at 3 people

A jury has found a Salem police corporal justified in the use of force in a non-fatal shooting involving three people earlier this month, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. A Marion County Grand Jury on Monday found Cpl. Joshua Buker justified for using deadly force against...
