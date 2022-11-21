Read full article on original website
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
opb.org
Portland writer and comedian Dahlia Belle on ‘Finding the Joy’ in the small moments from daily life
Dahlia Belle finds humor in cat physics and how excited dogs get over “literally anything.” The Portland writer and comedian takes joy in getting her taxes back and seeing those “tens of dollars” in her bank account. She also loves her new car, the cheapest one on the lot.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Grand Ronde tribes celebrate Restoration, nearby shootings prompt security changes at Portland high school
Tribe celebrates 39 years of Restoration in person. Tribal members, family, friends and others gathered Tuesday at Spirit Mountain Casino’s Event Center for their first in-person Restoration celebration since 2019. The day, Nov. 22, is commemorated by many in the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde to remember the signing of the Grand Ronde Restoration Act in 1983. Since then, the tribe has gone from having little money and only five acres of land to operating a successful casino that generates millions in revenue every year, having its hunting and fishing rights restored, and rebuilding tribal institutions and culture. “Restoration was done to restore you,” Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle A. Kennedy said. “The culture in you, the memories and history, so you know what we did, how we lived and how important that is.” (Danielle Harrison/Smoke Signals)
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Holiday travelers beware of mountain snow, OSU team searches for Earth’s oldest ice
Those traveling across Oregon for Thanksgiving will find mostly mellow conditions en route to their destinations, but forecasts look increasingly sketchy for the return trip this weekend if the drive includes the Cascade Range passes. By the time the weekend arrives, snow is expected on Cascade Mountain passes between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. “Our forecast right now — and it is still early so this could change — is showing periods of moderate to heavy snow on Saturday and Sunday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Bonk said. “Right now, Sunday looks to be the more difficult travel day.” (Zach Urness/Statesman Journal)
opb.org
Multnomah County health officials urge many families to reconsider Thanksgiving as RSV infections surge
Multnomah County Health officials are recommending families with children 3 and younger consider skipping Thanksgiving gatherings. They say anyone who feels sick, anyone in fragile health and anyone elderly should also consider making other plans to avoid the spread of RSV, a respiratory illness. The current surge is “a peak...
opb.org
Air pollution monitoring to increase for diverse communities in Portland and on Oregon coast
Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted by the Environmental Protection Agency’s...
opb.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
opb.org
Pacific University requests hearing to contest potential BOLI fine
The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries last month sent Pacific University a notice of its intent to assess the university for up to $843,000 in fines due to complaints from former employees. The university is contesting that decision. The private university based in Forest Grove on Nov. 14 requested...
opb.org
Salem officer found justified in firing shots at 3 people
A jury has found a Salem police corporal justified in the use of force in a non-fatal shooting involving three people earlier this month, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. A Marion County Grand Jury on Monday found Cpl. Joshua Buker justified for using deadly force against...
opb.org
Multnomah County DA to publish list of dismissed cases due to lack of public defender
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said on Monday his office would begin publishing a weekly list of cases that circuit court judges have dismissed due to a shortage of public defenders. Since February, some 285 misdemeanor and felony cases have been dismissed so far by judges in Multnomah County...
